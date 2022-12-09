Aesthetic Medicine: Connecting Nigerian Physicians To Latest Technologies For Optimum Results

Mary Nnah

These days, aesthetic beauty treatments are extremely diversified with a rise in requests for non-invasive treatments but with the same results as surgery.

To keep up with these changes, doctors who are seeking to increase their business cannot ignore the trends and resort to using innovative, proven technologies that excel in terms of effective results, quality, and safety and are capable of being combined to create customised aesthetic procedures that best fit the needs of each patient and bring the Nigerian aesthetic industry into the future.

With this ethos in mind, a 2-day workshop titled: “Regenerative Aesthetic Machines: Introduction To Morpheus 8 And Hydracool Plus With Dr. Sach Mohan”, was recently held on regenerative aesthetic machines.

The workshop was aimed at introducing the most innovative and performing equipment for Aesthetic Medicine by connecting Nigerian physicians to the latest technologies that can optimize results for their patients and their businesses.

It was jointly hosted by Medica Group, Pharaon Healthcare with Expiation International who was recently appointed as the country representatives by the Medica Group to distribute their aesthetics machines portfolio in Nigeria, including two of the world’s best aesthetic machines, Morpheus 8 manufactured by InMode and HydraCool Plus by EMA Aesthetics.

The workshop was an engaging event delivered in Lagos and Abuja with four live training sessions scheduled from morning to afternoon followed by a dinner presentation in the evening.

A treatment station was operating with both InMode technology and EMA Aesthetics featuring diverse expert training and live chats on safety, settings, and science. The workshop was attended by physicians, dermatologists, surgeons, nurses and the staff of clinics and MedSpa’s who watched live presentations ranging from minimally-invasive to non-invasive treatments for the face, presented by Dr. Sach Mohan of Revere Clinic, London and Anthony Ghaoui of Medica Group, Dubai.

They also got to participate in group Q&A sessions and one-on-one discussions with Dr. Sach Mohan, Cosmetic Physician and Founder, Revere Clinics, one of Europe’s foremost Cosmetic Dermatology and minimally invasive Aesthetics clinics.

Dr. Mohan is a highly respected, talented Cosmetic Physician who has played a key role within some of the UK’s largest cosmetic groups in a career spanning over 16 years. As a Clinical, Commercial and Educational KOL, Mohan also has a wealth of experience evaluating new technologies, developing protocols and

launching new medical devices for skin and body applications.

At the workshop, Dr. Mohan said, “In my Clinic today I find that the needs of my international patients have changed a lot, there is an increasingly strong demand for minimally invasive and completely holistic treatments that address multiple skin issues. I find it an honour to be allowed to be working alongside InMode and its state-of-the-art aesthetic devices that have been designed to perform effective treatments that suit African skin. I firmly believe this is why the company finds itself as one of the first entrants into the continent.”

He added further that the ongoing learning, research and development on the ground in Nigeria will also undoubtedly grow the wide range of treatments and help drive revenue for the first adopters’ dermatology clinics in the coming year.

The workshop organiser, Expiation International Projects Limited (Expiation Nigeria), continued the aim to deliver exceptional services to skincare professionals across Nigeria.

Based in Abuja, FCT, they are proud to be recognised as a first-grade medical goods supplier that delivers efficient and quality service to clients wherever they are based in the country.

The company is keen on patient safety and client reputation which is why they prioritise working with only regulated and trusted manufacturers/suppliers to enable them consistently provide the highest quality products at all times.