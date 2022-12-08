Stakeholders engage in 16 days activism to STANDUP against gender-based violence in Nigeria

Folalumi Alaran

Fame foundation in conjunction with the French embassy in Nigeria have organized a campaign to eliminate violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

The purpose of this course is to recognize the yearly global movement known as 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (16 Days of Activism), which aims to end violence against women and girls worldwide.

The Executive Director of FAME Foundation, Mrs. Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, spoke at the event on Wednesday in Abuja and stated that School-Related Gender-Based Violence (SRGBV) refers to sexual, physical, or psychological acts or threats committed because of gender norms and that it affects millions of children, families, and communities in Nigeria.

The act, she continued, violates children’s fundamental rights and constitutes gender discrimination, and it has far-reaching effects on their physical and emotional wellbeing, academic performance and attendance, and their propensity to experience or engage in violent behavior in the future.

She explained that given this context, the FAME Foundation and the French embassy in Nigeria feel it is necessary to educate young girls about the various types of gender-based violence (GBV) and give them the skills necessary to defend themselves through self-defense training.

She therefore assured that, “ After the training every girl shall exit this space with heightened confidence and zero doubts that she can defend herself against occurrences of GBV and take action within and around her school.” She added.

According to Camille Oren, the Project Officer of the French Embassy in Nigeria, more than 44% of girls had been the victim of physical or sexual abuse by classmates or teachers.

She continued by stating that it is a global issue that has recently been more prevalent everywhere, particularly during the Covid-19 global pandemic phase.

She claimed that the 16 days activism to STANDUP against gender-based violence in Nigeria program is a component of a bigger strategy backed by French diplomacy to combat gender-based violence.

She said, “ France carried out through sustained action at the European and international level and calls on all states to ratify and implement the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and to ratify the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence in Nigeria.

“ The French Embassy supports several development projects through its PISCCA program (Innovative Civil Society Projects and Coalition of Actors) in order to promote women’s rights and fight against GBV.” She added.

She expressed optimism that the instruction will give young girls a better instrument for self-defense and an opportunity to learn strategies and methods to avoid specific circumstances.