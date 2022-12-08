Makinde: We’ll Complete Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, assured residents of Oke Ogun Zone 2 comprising Atisbo, Saki West, Saki East, Oorelope, Irepo and Olorunsogo local government areas that his administration would complete the Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho road in due course.

This is just as he said the administration will also go ahead to fix the Igboho-Kishi-Igbeti road with a view to linking the Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency to the burgeoning economy of Saki, a commercial nerve centre of the state.

The governor, who stated this at the Town Hall meetingi, said the government embarked on the construction of the road and that it would complete it, urging residents of the axis not to allow themselves to be deceived by some politicians.

Makinde, who carried out an inspection tour of the road, said he would hold a meeting with the contractors of the project and that they would begin the asphaltic tarring of the road, which connects Saki West, Saki East and Oorelope local government councils.

The governor had, earlier on Monday, at the consultative meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders, informed party faithful that his administration would continue to meet their yearnings in terms of governance, project delivery and improvement of the welfare of party loyalists.

He called on the electorate in the axis to support all candidates of the PDP in the 2023 general election, stating that he is happy that reconciliation efforts in the state have been successful so far adding that everyone needs to be on the same page for the success of the party.

The governor called for vigilance and patience from party members ahead of the elections, noting that he would address all aspirations.

Makinde, who refunded all aspirants who purchased forms for 2023 elections but lost out in the party primaries, also said the six councils in the axis would be given a bus each, which would be handed over to the Campaign Coordinators, who must then return them to the party after the March 11 governorship election.

Makinde, who also used the opportunity of the meeting to address the Integrity Group’s grouse with the national leadership of the PDP, said they were fighting to ensure that the interests of everyone are protected.

“Regarding the presidential election, someone said I should speak out but that time has not come. One day is a long time in politics. I know what he wants me to say, he wants me to say who we will support in the presidential election.

“Let me tell you that we are still talking and politics is a game of interests. By the grace of God, I will still be the governor in the next four years, but there are many appointments at the federal level. If Oyo State’s interest is not protected; you know I cannot be governor and minister at the same time, it is some of you. But I am in the best position today to project and protect the interest of all of us.

“So, we are still talking. It is not yet time and it has a reason. But I plead with you; the federal election will not hang in the air, the polling units to wards to local government to states make up the federal level. So, our work is really from the grassroots. Let us go to our polling units, wards and organise ourselves at the local government levels. At the state level, we will do everything within our power.”

The Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi, in his remarks, lauded the governor over the various projects he has executed in Saki and other parts of Oke Ogun.

He maintained that the area has never had it so good under any administration, declaring that Oke Ogun will always be grateful to the governor.

Governor Makinde, while addressing the town hall meeting, which had traditional rulers, top chieftains of the PDP in the state and party faithful from across the six local government areas of Oke Ogun Zone 2, rallied residents of the area to re-elect him as to enjoy Omituntun 2.0, which is all about sustainable development.

ccording to the governor, he has kept his promises to Saki including the construction of the Saki Township Road, which was abandoned by the previous government, the resuscitation of the moribund Oyo State Agricultural Development Programme (OYSADEP), now Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) and other projects across all the six councils.

He said: “You have said a few things that are germane and I have noted them. Even at the stakeholders meeting held at Saki, they briefed me about the Saki-Ogboro-Igboho Road and I have been there this morning to see for myself the state of the road.

“From where the Kolawole Junction links the Township road, they have done that portion. Drainage costs a lot of money and consumes at least 40 per cent of the total money you would spend on any Road project. But I can tell you that any road project executed can last for at least 15 years because your governor is an Engineer.

“As for all those parts you talked about, they have completed the drainages but very soon they will lay the asphalt to stop dust. I have called the contractor in charge and we will hold a meeting on Friday in Ibadan. So, I promise you that before I come back here to celebrate my birthday on December 25th, the contractor would have returned to the site for asphalt laying.

“Let me also say this; don’t allow yourselves to be deceived. This road is the brainchild of this government and there is a concept behind it. “There is a reason why we planned to construct the road from Saki to Ogboro to Igboho and extend it to Kisi and Igbeti. It is because the biggest economy in this axis is Saki and we want those at Kisi, Igbeti, Ogboro and Igboho to benefit immensely from the economy of Saki. We started the road and will complete it.

“During my campaign for the 2015 election, I promised you that I would fix the Saki Township road if I emerge the governor, and now, I have fulfilled the promise I made to you. The Saki-Ogboro-Igboho-Kisi-Igbeti, will also be done by this government. If you support us with your votes, then the good works we are doing here will be sustained.

“Another issue you raised is that of empowerment at the level of local government areas. I have heard you and we will empower the LGs. When we came in 2015, we were inside the hole both at the state and local government levels but we have left the hole and are now on the ground where we can run.

“When OYNADEP was here, the past government renamed it as OYSADEP and when we came, we also changed it to OYSADA. They relocated it to Ibadan then. Based on our ingenuity, we thought our economy should diversify so that our zones can be productive. So, that was why we relocated OYSADA to Saki and we will employ people into the Agency.”

The governor added that the administration has also, as part of its new waste management architecture, concluded an arrangement to make waste carrier tricycles available in Saki.

“We have also made arrangements for the deployment of tricycles they use in packing refuse to Saki for usage before the return of the main compactor.”