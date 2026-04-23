  • Thursday, 23rd April, 2026

Tinubu Meets APC Govs

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is meeting with governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.
The closed-door meeting, began at about few minutes after 5 p.m. after it was moved from the Council Chambers to the Conference Room of the President’s Office.
Governors in attendance included Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Senator Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), while some states were represented by deputy governors.
Thursday’s meeting came barely 24 hours after the President held an emergency closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Senate in his office.
Agenda of the ongoing meeting remain sketchy, it was, however, learnt that it may not be unconnected with ongoing pre-election processes.

Details later…

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