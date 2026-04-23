Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Ashiru, Joins Kwara Governorship Race, Unveils 7-Pillar Agenda

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru, Thursday officially joined the Kwara state governorship race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC), ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Senator Ashiru representing Kwara South in the upper legislative chamber, used the avenue to unveil his ‘covenant with Kwara.’

The architect-turned politician added that the covenant is “a blueprint for inclusive governance, shared prosperity and generational renewal.”

Armed with “My Kwara Covennat” on how the state will be ruled if given the mandate, Senator Ashiru said that, “I am declaring my aspiration for Governor of Kwara State because I believe Kwara’s time has come and not as a slogan but as a statement of fact”.

The deputy majority leader said that the document contains seven pillars, adding that “security is not a policy pillar in this document. It is the foundation on which other part of the plan rests.”

He said, “I am asking for the mandate to govern Kwara state from 2027 to 2031. Not manage it. Not to preside over it. To transform it– deliberately, systematically and with every Kwaran able to see, in real time, whether I am keeping my word.

“The quality of your life– the school your child attends, the clinic that serves your family, the road that connects your farm to a market, the peace in your community and the dignity of your old age– will determine the priorities of this government, not the other way round.”

He hailed both President Bola Tinubu and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for their transformative governance.

“Governor AbdulRazaq has transformed the infrastructure and fiscal discipline of this state in ways that give the next administration a genuinely different platform to work from.

“President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has unlocked Federal Capital and constitutional reforms– on electricity, on railways, on state policing- that create opportunities no previous Kwara governor has had,” he added.

On the the current security challenges in the state, the senator said that that “the harmony of the state is now under threat.

“Armed groups have entered our rural communities not to settle or trade but to terrorize-burning farms, displacing families and breaking the agricultural rhythm that has sustained Kwara for centuries.”

Earlier, Local Organizing Chair of the occasion Ben Duntoye said the APC administration at both the Federal and state levels had engendered good governance.

Duntoye, a former information commissioner in the state, said opposition had caved in for the APC at the centre and in the state.