Experts Harp on Early Diagnosis for Persons Living with Dyslexia

At the second edition of the Africa Dyslexia Dialogue held recently, Tomi Otudeko, Head of Corporate Services, Honeywell Group, spoke extensively on the learning difficulty, dyslexia, early diagnosis, working and delivering excellent results with the condition, as well as leading high performing teams.

Other panellists included Olayide Odediran, Executive Director of Dyslexia Nigeria; Wana Udobong, writer, filmmaker, and journalist; Natalie Brooks, Founder of Dyslexia in Adults; Oluranti Oyesiji, Founder of Closerlook Caregiver Foundation; Phyllis Munyi, Managing Director, Dyslexia Kenya; Joy Thomas, MD Dyslexia Ghana, who explored the topic of dyslexia in children and the workplace, citing personal experiences and their work in the field.



Speaking on the need for awareness across homes, schools, the workplace, and society, Otudeko said, “awareness is crucial” and “helped me understand and appreciate my uniqueness and accept that I didn’t have a disease or disability.”



She added, “People with dyslexia need to be able to identify and accept their process. That’s why forums and conversations like Dyslexia Nigeria have organised are important to raise awareness and sensitise Nigerians.”



The keynote speaker, Dr Sally Shaywitiz, cofounder and co-director of Yale Centre for Dyslexia, spoke on the importance of early detection of dyslexia. She said, “One in five children struggle with dyslexia, and until we identify them, we cannot help them. It’s important to remember that once you have dyslexia, you always have dyslexia.”



Regarding functioning with dyslexia as adults, Natalie Brooks, Founder of Dyslexia in Adults, highlighted the correlation between disclosure and support in the workplace.



She stressed the need for full disclosure in life and the workplace.

Dyslexia Nigeria​ is a registered non-profit organisation that supports children and adults with dyslexia who struggle in school, vocation, or white-collar professions with limited coping mechanisms and support.