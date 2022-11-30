Eko Disco Laments Loss of over N1.2bn to Vandalism, Cable Theft

Peter Uzoho



Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has expressed worry over its loss of over N1.2 billion of its assets and electrical installations to vandalism alone in 2022.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, disclosed this yesterday in a statement, saying the company was being challenged by frequent cases of vandalism on its network in spite of the campaign against it.

He said vandalism was posing a serious threat to EKEDC’s distribution infrastructure, especially electricity cables.

Idemudia said, “Today, I want to bring to the attention of the public; the spate of vandalism within our network is alarming and condemnable.

“These cases of vandalism have contributed in no small measure to prolonged outages in our network, leading to disruptions of many businesses, maiming/injury, and loss of lives, particularly of innocent and unsuspecting members of the public.

“We have witnessed series of incidents, and from our estimate, we have lost about N1.2 billion in 2022 alone to theft of underground armoured cables that are resold in the black market.

“Eko Disco’s operations are carried out only by our authorised staff and operatives who can be easily identified with the EKEDC branded coveralls and jackets.”

He, therefore, called on customers, security agencies, media and the public to be vigilant and assist in the fight against vandalism on the company’s network to put an end to the incessant acts of vandalism.

He appealed to the public to report shady deals or any person(s) posing as staff of Eko Disco to the security agencies or contact the company through its various whistleblower channels.

“These challenges have adversely affected the supply of power to our customers,” he said.

On pre-paid meter, Idemudia revealed that over 20,000 customers had keyed into the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme since it started in May.

He said the company had concluded training of all Eko field representatives to enable them spot cases of meter bypass easily.

“Anyone caught bye-passing meters will be dealt with to the full extent of the law. Customers are encouraged to visit our district offices to key into a flexible payment plan,” he said.

On buying of transformer by communities, Idemudia explained, “We do not encourage communities to buy materials in any form or kind; if the customer wishes to support our endeavours, we only ask that such materials be donated to the company.

“For communities that are not paying bills, it becomes difficult to energise them.”

The EKEDC spokesman, however, assured customers across the network of the company’s commitment to hitch-free and stable services during the yuletide season.

“We understand that there will be greater demand for power during this season and we are committed to meeting the demand of our customers.

“Our digital and electronic platforms will also be available for customer complaints, escalation and resolution.

“Measures have been put in place to ensure network stability and smooth operations during the holidays,” he added.