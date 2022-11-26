No Reason to Reverse Speaker’s Removal, Says Ekiti APC

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti





The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared it has not encountered any situation that would warrant the reversal of the impeachment meted out to the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Gboyega Arobisogan.

The party said it takes responsibility for all the actions taken by the lawmakers in the impeachment saga, saying they acted in line with the doctrine of party supremacy as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

The party maintained this position in his reaction maintained by some senior lawyers, including Chief Afe Babalola , Wole Olanipekun, and Femi Falana , among others irrespective of the raging bedlam in the legislature.

A statement signed by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, yesterday rationalised the action taken by the lawmakers, saying it aligned with the position of the party.

He said: “Since the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is the grandenorm upheld by all, supports party supremacy and does not recognise independent candidacy, those elected on the platform of party at any level must have sworn to, submit to, and align with all its policies and decisions, with the party constitution, manifesto and programme.

“That while they conveniently referred to the constitution of the country and the Rules of the House, the seven legends deliberately ignored the Constitution of APC as a party as though it does not count.

“That we specifically cannot remember what action was taken by any or all the seven legal legends when in November 2014, seven Assembly members removed the then Speaker of the House, Hon. Adewale Omirin and his deputy, Hon. Adetunji Orisalade from office. None of those crying foul called the perpetrators to order then.

“That it offends the rule of natural justice, equity and good conscience for them to have come to judgement on the statement of one party in what they referred to as a serious conflict capable of affecting the peace of the state they claimed to have loved so much.

“That our party, APC, takes responsibility for the actions of our members in the House, just as we protect the interest of the executives. We therefore will not pretend that the conduct of any of our party men and women does not matter to us or won’t affect us as a ruling party.

“That having acted in accordance with the law, we know the circumstances that can compel us to reverse our decision and none has arisen as yet.”

The APC hinted that the party is guided by rules, and that it won’t allow any member to act in a way that would weaken the resolve of the party to rein in anyone with overbearing tendency.

“That a major obligation of all members of our party, APC, is obedience to decisions of the party validly made by the organ of the party vested with such powers.

“That since our party, APC is not a court of law, but only a political party, we can only subject our actions to the law of the land and not the decision of any individual.

“Anyhow, what the legal legends have done is tantamount to giving their piece of advice on a raging issue and not imposing on anyone, so we conclude.

“We will therefore continue to regard them as illustrious sons of our dear state, Ekiti, who would not want things to degenerate and we weigh their advice dispassionately.”