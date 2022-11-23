  • Wednesday, 23rd November, 2022

Alakija Bags Honorary Doctorate from Chrisland University

Education | 17 hours ago

Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has honoured Nigerian businesswoman and philanthropist Apostle Folorunso Alakija with an honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc) in Business Administration.

Alakija, the Vice-Chairman of FAMFA Oil Limited, was conferred with the degree at the fourth convocation ceremony of the university held in Abeokuta recently in recognition of her outstanding achievements and contributions in a variety of human endeavours, including business, entrepreneurship, and public service.

Prof Chinedum Peace Babalola, the university’s vice-chancellor, was joined by the Founder/Chairman, Board of Trustees of Chrisland University, Dr (Mrs) Winifred Awosika and Prof Ayodeji Olukoju, Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council, Chrisland University to present the award.

“Your (Alakija’s) lifetime accomplishments as a dynamic businesswoman, engendering culture, and improved quality of life in society are worthy of recognition,” stated Babalola. “We are particularly proud of your accomplishments as the Founder of the Rose of Sharon Foundation – an organisation that focuses on easing the plights of the world’s most vulnerable people, including widows and orphans and many other remarkable contributions to the nation.”

In her acceptance speech, Alakija commended the board of trustees, the governing council and the management for counting her worthy of honour. She mentioned that she was delighted that the university had gained recognition and acceptability in Nigeria and Africa. She praised the university’s vision for pushing the boundary by positively bringing to life the dream of imparting the educational sector from kindergarten to tertiary level in the country.

“I would like to recognise the accomplishments of this great institution and the level of excellence that has been attained within such a short time, to the extent that men and women of academic excellence and economic independence are now being churned out from the university on a yearly basis,” said Alakija.​

She added, “I sincerely thank the board of trustees, the governing council and (the) staff of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, for this honorary degree. I will always try my best in whichever way I can to give my support to the development of the university.”

