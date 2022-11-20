Atiku, Others Hail Ayu at 70, Say PDP will Bring Prosperity

* Former VP will fight insecurity, poverty, revamp economy, Okowa insists

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; former governor of the old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo; and others have predicted victory for the main opposition party in the 2023 presidential election just as they hailed the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, on the occasion of his 70th birthday on Friday night.



This is coming as the vice presidential candidate of the PDP and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said Atiku if elected in 2023, will tackle insecurity, and poverty and revamp the current economic downturn in the country.

Atiku, who showered praises on Ayu on his verified Twitter handle, described him as the towering pillar of democracy.

Atiku said the party under Ayu’s leadership with himself as the president will do the needful to engender prosperity in the country.



“Dr. Ayu and I are poised to return this country to another democratic dispensation: a democracy that brought prosperity to the country between1999-2007. This is another opportunity for us to lead Nigeria into unity and prosperity, and transform Africa into a better continent by providing veritable leadership,” Atiku explained.

Nwobodo, who was the chairman of the occasion, predicted electoral triumph for the PDP, describing the life of Ayu as one of achievements, commitments and resilience.



“I am absolutely sure we will win this election. If we don’t it would be our fault as Nigerians have had a bad experience under this (APC) government. They’re yearning for a change,” Nwobodo said.

He added that he would like to see Atiku and his running mate, Governor Okowa, at the helm of affairs next year, and urged all party members to mobilise support for the PDP’s victory from the ward level to the national level.



On his part, Ayu’s monarch and supreme traditional ruler of the Tiv, the Tor Tiv, Prof. Joseph Ayatse encouraged the celebrant to live by his good deeds.

“This is only the beginning for you. You have been very successful. You will be more productive and successful,” the monarch added while praying for his long life and prosperity.



The celebrant’s schoolmate at the Ahmadu Bello University, where he studied Sociology, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, said he would always like to associate with Ayu.

“We were in the same faculty in the university. He was a radical who read Sociology. He distinguished himself back then as he was noticeable, making us think that ‘this Tiv man will be a great man,” Ahmed said.

The occasion, which was declared open with a prayer offered by John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Archbishop emeritus of Abuja diocese, had in attendance, several dignitaries.



Meanwhile, Okowa has said Atiku, if elected in 2023, will tackle insecurity, and poverty and revamp the current economic downturn in the country.

Okowa disclosed this yesterday in Jos during the inauguration of the Atiku/Okowa and Mutfwang/Piyo Plateau State Campaign Office, located at the Secretariat Junction, Jos, Plateau State.



He said: “As a party, we believe that working together and carrying along everybody, particularly women and the youths will enable us to have a landslide victory in Nigeria and the states in February and March 2023. The battle is not about Atiku or Mutfwang but about Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The PDP is working around the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with very promising prospects and by the grace of God, we will win the national elections in Jesus’ Name.



“I believe that with the economic reform of Atiku, working with Governor Caleb Mutfwang, we would be able to cause our people to rediscover themselves and forget the past and pursue progress as we move forward,” Okowa said.



Okowa noted that Atiku’s administration would take the education of Nigerians very seriously, unlike the APC government which has truncated the future of Nigerian youths through persistent strike actions in schools.

He added that they would assist farmers through the provision of formidable security and farming input to enable farmers to return to farms without any harm.