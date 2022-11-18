DHQ Allays Fears over Deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers  in FCT

*Troops kills 55 terrorists in two weeks

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



Following concerns about the deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers(APC) in different parts of Abuja, the military high command, yesterday, reassured Nigerians and residents of Federal Capital Territory of their safety.

The reassurances came as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, charged 1,291 graduating personnel of the Nigerian Army Training Camp, Kachia, Kaduna State, to deploy their newly acquired combat capabilities to defeat non-state actors disrupting the peace of the country.

At a media briefing in Abuja, Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Musa Danmadami, said there was no cause for alarm as security forces were making concerted efforts to ensure the security of the nation’s capital.

“The military and other security agencies are working round the clock. We are not sleeping to ensure that citizens are protected. The Guards Brigade is carrying out several operations and we are not resting. There is no cause for alarm on the presence of the APCs, it is part of our operational activities,” he said.

Danmadami spoke on the activities and operational successes recorded in the various operational theaters within the six geo-political zones of the country.

He stated that in the past two weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded.

He said no fewer than 55 terrorists were neutralised by troops in the frontline.

He asserted that military operations in the North-east zone were sustained against the activities of terrorist elements within the zone aimed at restoring peace, security and creating an enabling environment for law and order to thrive.

“Accordingly, troops of operation Hadin Kai conducted operational activities in villages and communities within and around Kaga, Damboa, Bama, Ngazai and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State.

“Troops also neutralised 13 terrorists, arrested 10 and rescued 41 civilians while a total of 250 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province members and their families comprises 43 adult males, 80 adult females and 121 children surrendered to the troops at different locations within the theatre.

“All recovered items, arrested Boko Harm terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while the surrendered terrorists with their family members and rescued civilians are being profiled for further action”, he said.

Speaking further, he said between November 4 and 15, 2022, troops ambushed Boko Haram terrorists along road Darel Jamel-Kirawa and Awulari village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State. During the encounter, troops neutralised five of the terrorists while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Troops further exploited the area and recovered three AK47 rifles, 15 rounds of 7.62mm special, two hand grenades, two fabricated 7.62mm special, 25 empty cases of 7.62mm special, nine bicycles as well as rescued six civilians earlier abducted by the terrorists.

“In another development, troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force conducted artillery fire bombardment as well as clearance operations of Mulimari village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State on November 8, 2022, following intelligence on the convergence of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at the location, troops engaged the terrorists who fled the area.

“Troops exploited the area and recovered three AK47 rifles, eight bicycles among other items. Also, on November 3, 2022, troops arrest a notorious Boko Haram Terrorist logistic supplier who has been on troops watch list at his residence in Damboa Town Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, charged troops of the Nigerian Army Nigerian Army Training Camp Kachia, Kaduna State, to deploy their newly acquired combat capabilities to defeat non-state actors disrupting the peace of the country.

Yahaya spoke at the Nigerian Army Training Camp Kachia in Kaduna state, during the final exercise and graduation ceremony of trainees of Exercise Restore Hope III.

General Yahaya expressed confidence that with the performance of the final exercise, their deployment in support of ongoing operations will change the game and bring the tide against the nation’s adversaries, adding that that the security challenges bedeviling the country requires the use of lethal force.

Gen Yahaya, who stated that he was pleased with the results received from troops of Ex Restore Hope I and II, tasked the graduating personnel to effectively employ skills and competences acquired to deal with the various security challenges confronting the country, adding that peaceful and secured atmosphere must be created for the successful conduct of the 2023 elections.

He, however, admonished the troops to remain apolitical and conduct their operational tasks devoid of politics.

The army chief was not hesitant in pointing out that any personnel caught on the wrong side of the law will not be spared.

The training which commenced from July 18, 2022 to November 17, 2022 with a total of 647 soldiers,13 officers,134 senior non-commissioned officers and five hundred 82 Regular Recruit Intake drawn from Nigerian Army formations, units and command, is aimed at developing a lethal fighting force with high intensity in advance training of troops ready to be deployed in any theatre of operation.

The Chief of Army Staff afterwards, commissioned newly remodeled Nigerian Army School of Artillery Soldiers’ Club and Student officers Accommodation at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery also in Kachia.

Highlights of the event were the long distance shooting at 300m, sniper shooting at 500m, shooting after physical efforts under timing with effects, small team tactical movement to rescue hostages and Krav magga unarmed combat demonstration.