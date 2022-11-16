Fashola to Nigerians: Vote Tinubu, He’s Our Best Bet

•As Obi insists government of misrule cannot stand test of time

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, yesterday, told Nigerians to elect the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the next president of Nigeria, saying he is the country’s best hope.

Fashola gave the advice yesterday in Abuja, at the 2022 annual lecture of the Epiphany Azinge Foundation and public presentation of the book, “Azinge: Born to Serve.” He said Tinubu was the candidate with a proven record of development and progress among the frontline presidential contestants.

The minister said leadership was about responsibility, and as the country prepared to elect new sets of leaders in a few months, the electorate should endeavour to make the right choice by voting someone, who had been tried and tested.

“Azinge: Born to Serve” is a biography of renown Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Epiphany Azinge.

Speaking on the theme, Leadership and Service to Humanity, the minister, who also served as governor of Lagos State between 2007 and 2015, stressed that responsibility was the core of leadership. He stated that since the frontline presidential candidates had been governors for eight years, the electorate should use their performance in judging who was best for the position of president.

Fashola said, “I urge Nigerians to make their choice of candidate from the presidential front-liners by critically assessing the impact of their past performances and responsibilities while in office.

“There is no better candidate than that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

He said Tinubu introduced various reforms that were still being copied by other states today, hence, he should be elected president.

Speaking, too, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, urged Nigerians to vote wisely, stating that the citizenry have never had it so bad under the ruling APC.

Obi was quick to point at the failure of the government to resolve the deadlock between it and striking lecturers, which lasted eight months.

Stressing that the APC had not been fantastic as being presented by Fashola, Obi stated that any governance anchored on propaganda and misrule would not stand the test of time.

He advised politicians to always give a balanced account of events and not to be be one-sided, stressing that Nigerian roads remain in a very bad shape.

Azinge assured the audience that he would soon come out with his own autobiography. He said the theme of this year’s lecture was chosen to reflect the times.