16 Schools, 45 Students Get Pistis Foundation’s N25m Scholarship

As part of events celebrating its fourth anniversary, Pistis Foundation, one of Nigeria’s leading non-profit social initiatives, held a scholarship awards ceremony during which a cheque donation of N25 million was presented to the Pistis Foundation Scholars and new beneficiaries from underserved communities.

Scholarships were awarded to 45 students across 16 schools in Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun, high performers in various categories from the recently concluded 2021/2022 session also received cash rewards and other gifts.

In his remarks, the visionary and the foundation’s board chair, Godman Akinlabi, said the foundation was committed to “wholesome society development.”​

Since its inception in 2018, the foundation has continued to impact the lives of thousands of economically challenged people through its various strategic impact initiatives, providing scholarships to 110 students, training 103 teachers and providing 13,000 medical interventions through its medical and surgical outreach, ‘UBOMI’, ‘KOTS’ (Kids off the Streets), etc.

Mr Leonard Thomas, Executive Director of Pistis Foundation, highlighted the foundation’s milestone.​

Furthermore, in line with its five-year strategic plan and overall goal to impact and empower the economically challenged in Africa sustainably, efforts are being undertaken with a long-term approach by the foundation to grow its education, health and shelter initiatives such as the official inauguration of PF advisory board members, the setting up of the UBOMI Medical Centre Hospital and the Kids off the Street (KOTS) partnership programmes, among many others.

To ensure the project’s success, the foundation has partnered several organisations, including Adler Technology, SAPRO, Zenera Consulting, Divine Children’s Place, Nifty Steps School, Loveland School, Godwin Wecoch School, and Pedrisi School, among others.

