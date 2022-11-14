Multi-Billion Property Giant, Precious Okechukwu, Seeks Collaboration to Develop the Sector



Mary Nnah



In a concerted bid in addressing the housing deficit in Nigeria and across the African continent, an investor in the sector and founder, Hav’i- Lah Real Estate Worldwide Limited, Precious Adaobi Okechukwu, is seeking investors to facilitate the development building project to avoid being caught by inflation while also urging investors to take advantage of the currency valuation to invest in the real estate.



Okechukwu, a 27 years old entrepreneur said the sector requires huge capital investment, noting that it remains money spinners as a result of the turnover on investment within the shortest possible time.



She said the period favours investors outside Africa and Diasporas to buy and invest in real estate assets as the country’s currency valuation which is currently slightly over N800 per dollar (parallel market rate) works in profits for them.



“Because of this, we are seeking partnerships, investors, and clients to invest with us as there’s much profit to be made in this zone or Africa, especially through our current project in Banana Island selling at $450,000 and $550,000 with an initial deposit of $200,000. This comes in with a guaranteed ROI of 300% in 2 years from its current Naira market value”, she said.



She also added that with the support of Fintech online Mortgage the company would be able to achieve its goal of making millions of landlords thereby reducing the mind-boggling housing challenges in Nigeria.



“We are seeking investors to facilitate the development building project to avoid being caught by inflation, satisfy customers’ demands, and keep to the proposed completion date of the project. It is the future of real estate investment that guarantees a 45% ROI with as little as N10 million ($12,500).



Okechukwu is equally optimistic that betting on the real estate market in Nigeria remains one of the most rewarding investment decisions anyone can make to hedge against the headwinds and uncertainties that cloud the future.



“The real estate sector in Nigeria is a sector that never depreciates. It increases in value with a 300% ROI over 18 months to 2 years. People are becoming more aware of this and are looking to buy a property either for rental income or to live in it.



Okechukwu said, “To align with our vision to make a minimum of 1,000,000 people in the world homeowners in the shortest possible time by reducing the housing deficit drastically through the help of partners and investors. We are set to build 5,000 housing units in three years from our developed properties.