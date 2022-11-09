Wema Bank to Support SMEs in Port Harcourt

Wema Bank Plc, has again demonstrated its unwavering commitment towards developing the capacity of SMEs in Nigeria to scale by launching the fourth edition of its SME Business School in Port Harcourt.

Designed to help build capacity for SMEs in the country, Wema Bank’s SME Business School was launched in Lagos in 2021. The second edition took place virtually, while the third edition happened in Abuja. Now making its journey to the South-South geopolitical zone of the country, the initiative has helped to equip SMEs in various parts of the country with the business management knowledge and skills required to effectively run their enterprises and respond to the ever-evolving challenges of today’s business world.

According to the Divisional Head, Retail Business at Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, the Wema SME Business School was birthed in a bid to close the critical knowledge gap in the SME space in Nigeria, and each edition of the programme takes place in a different part of the country to ensure that SMEs all around the country participate and benefit.

He mentioned that the 4th edition of the Wema SME Business School, which holds in Port Harcourt and starts on Monday, November 14, 2022, would impart contemporary business management skills and knowledge to growing businesses operating within the South-South region of the country. “We intend to make them champions and successful enterprises, thus supporting the economic growth of the country,” he said.

He disclosed that the bank has collaborated with top-notch consultants from renowned organizations within and outside Nigeria, including Deloitte, Facebook (Meta), and Nexford University, to serve as facilitators on the programme and ensure that the participants get an immersive and invaluable learning experience.