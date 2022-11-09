14 Burnt to Death in Kano Fatal Accident

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) sector Commandant in Kano State, Mr. Zubairu Mato, has confirmed that fourteen passengers were burnt to death during an accident.

According to him, the accident occurred along Gaya-Wudil road in an accident involving a Toyota Hummer bus and a Hyundai jeep.

Mato said the personnel of the FRSC arrived at the scene of the accident that occurred at Rege village by Antukuwani, on Kano –Gaya road at 7.45pm.

The bus with registration number, GML 102 TA belonging to Kano Line was coming from Gombe State when it collided with the jeep, at about 7.30pm on Sunday night.

He said: ‘’Thirteen passengers were burnt to death on the spot with six others injured in the state.

The FRSC commander attributed the accident to over speeding and dangerous overtaking. He urged drivers to always ensure the use of speed limit device and avoid dangerous overtaking.