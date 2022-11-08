Fashola Inaugurates Members Of Town Planners Registration Council

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has inaugurated a new 12-member leadership of the Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC).

While inaugurating the council members, Fashola charged them not to only uphold the standard and guidelines of the profession but raise them, stressing that it is only by doing so that the challenges faced in urban planning and development could be surmounted.

He explained that the essence of constituting the council was to ensure that the country has a professional council that would in turn ensure that the professional town planners are registered as members of the council.

The minister also stated that the 12 members were representatives of their different states, adding that as more members are appointed from other states, they would join the council in accordance with the law.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Bashir Alkali, noted that the presence of well – disciplined and adequately regulated professionals in the built environment, would improve the quality of output of the professionals and invariably contribute to the quality of the environment, construction, infrastructure and national development.

He said that, TOPREC, as a critical agency of government under the supervision of the ministry has the statutory mandate to regulate and control the practice of the profession of physical planning in all ramification in Nigeria.