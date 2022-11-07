  • Monday, 7th November, 2022

Nigerian Breweries Adds New Energy Drink with Malt to Portfolio

Nigeria’s leading brewery, Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced the addition of a new drink to its non-alcoholic portfolio, Zagg. The new addition is a malt-infused energy drink created for everyone who has an active lifestyle.

Speaking during a press conference in  Lagos to announce the new product,  the brand’s representative and Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic brands,  Elohor Olumide-Awe, said that  Zagg was brewed to help the average Nigerian keep up with the demands of everyday life.

“Regardless of our professions, fields and interests, we all engage in high-energy activities, whether mental or physical, Zagg was created to ensure that we can all keep our energy levels up as we tackle activities and challenges redolent of adulthood”, Elohor added.

“Beyond being an energy booster, Zagg is also a challenge; a dare to be extraordinary and dynamic,” she stated. “It is quite rare to come across a malt-infused energy drink. We chose to make Zagg a fusion of ingredients that are normally brewed separately to show our consumers that they do not have to be one thing. They can be jacks of different trades and be masters of them all”, she noted further.

Zagg was made available for purchase from Saturday, 5th November 5th. 2022 to consumers who are looking to fuel their energy.

“Be sure to look out for the iconic thunderbolt in all the supermarkets and stores near you. We are ensuring widespread distribution of Zagg across the nation to make sure that nobody, no Nigerian is left out of the Zagg experience, she added.

Zagg is an unconventional energy drink brewed to perfection. An experience infused with the goodness of malt and laden with energy bursts to energise every individual that chooses to be dynamic, non-conforming and unbound by rules, just like Zagg.

