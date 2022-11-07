Access Bank Provides Customers Alternative Channels for Cash Deposits

Nume Ekeghe

In response to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement to redesign and issue new naira notes from December 15, 2022, Access Bank, as urged its customers to make use of its alternative channels to deposit their existing naira notes in order to meet the CBN’s deadline.

Access Bank stated in a recent message sent to customers over the weekend via multiple channels on the need to deposit their existing naira notes, reassuring its customers that, “there is no need to panic as we are closer to you than you think.”

It added: “Our customers can deposit their existing Naira notes using any of these channels closest to them with ease. Our branches will be open for longer hours during the week for your convenience, and they will also be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive cash deposits.”

It stated that with the current number of our Access Closa Agents at over 160,000 spreads across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, customers can easily deposit naira notes through an agent near you in your location to avoid the risk of transporting cash to a far distance to locate a branch.

It further states: “Whether you choose to deposit your existing Naira notes through a branch, an ATM, or a point-of-sale machine (POS), you can rest assured that your money is safe with us and that you can always rely on our speed, service, and security. During this period of receiving your existing Naira notes, all cash deposit transactions will be free. You will not be charged for cash deposits. You can also pick up your debit cards for emergency payments on POS terminals and ATM withdrawals.”