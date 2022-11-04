Landwey’s New Town Development Initiative, Future City, Set to Launch Tech Valley

Mary Nnah

Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s Pioneer Wellness and Technology City, has just been launched as part of the New Town Development Project called Future City by Nigeria’s largest residential development company, LandWey Investment Limited.

Future City, a New Town Development Project integrating nature’s green with humankind’s technology and innovation, was launched, with hopes of conserving the environment, and making living more efficient and smart while simultaneously protecting the already deteriorating state of the earth’s ecosystem.

The Chief Executive Officer of LandWey Investment, a member of Oxygen Holdings, Olawale Ayilara, expressed enthusiasm regarding this new development.

“We are excited about what Isimi Lagos means for the future of living. Approximately 70% of the global population is predicted to live in cities by 2050 due to global urbanisation, which makes new towns and new settlements ideal for rapid urbanization. We are redefining what our cities should be by developing projects like Isimi Lagos that will accommodate an ever-increasing number of urban dwellers.”

Isimi Lagos, a tranquil city surrounded by nature and elevated by technology, is the ultimate eco-friendly getaway nestled within Epe, a bustling cultural city.

The firm also announced the launch of the Isimi Lagos Tech Valley, a two-pronged ecosystem that provides both residential and educational facilities for tech start-ups and enthusiasts. The tech hub also consists of a campus equipped with tech and innovation labs, a research institute, and incubation work labs.

“Isimi Lagos Tech Valley’s goal is to develop Nigeria and Africa’s next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and founders, ensuring young talents are nurtured into becoming established problem solvers. We are looking to raise tech founders, agro-technologists, and climate change activists as we build a strong base to grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa at large”, he added. To this effect, we will be launching the inaugural edition of the Lagos Future City Week later this year”.

The Lagos Future City Week is set to be Africa’s foremost solution-focused event dedicated to promoting sustainability and the future of living”, Ayilara said further.

Additionally, this Future City project features conservation parks, golf courses, recreational centers, farm-to-table restaurants, a water jetty, electric vehicle charging stations, forestry, a helipad, scenic trails, and a polo field.