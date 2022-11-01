Kwankwaso: I Sold My Properties to Sponsor 3,000 Students, Local, Overseas

•Running mate mocks fitch poll on Tinubu

Juliet Akoje and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Presidential candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, yesterday, reeled off the achievement’s of his foundation, especially, in the area of education, saying he once sold some of his properties to provide both local and overseas scholarships to students in Kano, Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking at a colloquium organised by the Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation to mark his 66th birthday, Kwankwaso stated that the kind of leadership he would provide the nation, if elected in 2023, would be totally different from what the other political parties had offered and are offering.

This is as his running mate, Archbishop Isaac Idahosa, has dismissed the recent prediction by Fitch, a global rating company, that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, might win the 2023 presidential election.

Harping on the theme of the conference, “Democracy and Good Governance in Nigeria: The Legacy of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso”, the presidential hopeful added that his political group was concerned about the general development of the nation.

“I’m happy to say that in the 2019 election in Kano, we (Kwankwasiyya movement) had no governor, no minister, no serving or former member (House of Representatives). We had just these young men and women and we were able to win our election for the governorship.

“And that was why I was encouraged to create the scholarship scheme for our young men and women. When we advertised in 2019, believing that there are few people, who are first class, we exhausted them in Kano. Second class upper we exhausted them. We went on to second class lower levels, when I left government in 2015

“We had over three thousand of them going to 14 countries across the world. I’m also happy that we sponsored students in private universities in Nigeria. More than 412 benefited and over 3000 were sent abroad. They are in different sets all sponsored by the Kwankwasiyya foundation.

“I feel the best investment for any politician is education, because I was trained in Kano, in northern Nigeria. And Nigeria can only grow if we have educated people. When I was governor, we were able to feed our children in primary schools, return them to school.

“I realised that I had a few things that I didn’t need, and I had to sell almost all things that I didn’t directly require for myself to pay for the scholarships. Our scholarship was not only for Kano indigenes. It was for residents, people who are living in Kano, because we believe in the fact that where you live is your home.

“Today, they have an association of those who collected our uniforms in primary schools. They are in millions. I thank all my brothers and sisters, my friends across the country, who supported the foundation,” Kwankwanso said.

However, dismissing the Fitch poll, Idahosa described it and others ahead of the forthcoming elections as fake and “paid for”, saying his party would spring surprises nationwide, going by the political structures and alliances it was building across the country.

“Forget about those polls and ratings. They are paid for. When the votes are cast, then all eyes will be clear. We are not here to debate about the polls. Anyone could have sat down wherever he is, and conducted his polls. I could choose today to rise and conduct polls. Of course, you don’t expect a teacher to fail himself, but the reality will dawn shortly.

“Nigerians should just await the surprises that are about to be foretold. We are in the 2023 presidential race to win it. We are the party to beat. We don’t begin to count our chicks before they are hatched, but just wait for the surprise that will spring up in a short while,” he said.

President of Kwankwasiyya Scholars and Kwankwasiyya Development, Dr Yusuf Kofarmata, said the former Kano governor’s altruistic efforts to improve the lives of the downtrodden would live on in history and do much to immortalise his place in the country.

Prof. Alfred Mathias Ebi, the Head of Department, Peace and Security Studies, Mewar International University, Nasarawa State, said there was hope for the country if it could get its leadership right in 2023.