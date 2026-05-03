Adeboye Vows RCCG Won’t Bow to Pressure to Remove Oluremi Tinubu as Pastor

• Explains his participation in past protests, says RCCG not APC church

•Says God has already determined Nigeria’s next president

Sunday Ehigiator

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stated that he would not bow to pressure to remove Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as an ordained pastor in the church.

He made this known while addressing the congregation at the church’s monthly Holy Ghost Service, held at Redemption City (formerly Redemption Camp), located at KM 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Mowe, Ogun State.

Adeboye said suggestions that RCCG was linked to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were unfounded, noting that members of different political parties freely worshipped together.

He dismissed claims that the church was aligned with any political party, insisting that it remains a place of worship open to all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation.

According to the revered cleric, Mrs. Tinubu was ordained as an Assistant Pastor in the RCCG more than a decade ago, long before her husband, President Bola Tinubu, indicated an interest in contesting for the presidency.

Adeboye added that her ordination followed the full process required by the church and stressed that she has not violated any of its doctrines or guidelines.

“She was properly ordained many years ago, long before the political journey of her husband to the presidency began,” he said.

He added that the RCCG would not bow to external pressure demanding her removal as a pastor.

Adeboye further noted that the church operated on established spiritual and procedural principles and would not take decisions based on political sentiment or public agitation.

He maintained that the First Lady remained in good standing within the church and had continued to serve in her pastoral capacity.

He stated that Nigeria’s next president that would emerge in the 2027 general election had already been determined by God.

Speaking during the May monthly Holy Ghost Service tagged ‘Excellent Counsel’, Adeboye said that his past involvement in public protests was in obedience to directives from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“Some people are saying RCCG is an APC church. I just smile. In RCCG, you will find a governor from the Peoples Democratic Party sitting down with a governor from the Labour Party, APC, and APGA. By the special help of God, we are representatives of the whole nation, and that is what we will continue to be,” he said.

The cleric stressed that while politicians were welcome in the church, the altar was not a platform for political expression.

“If you saw one governor among us today dancing and you were expecting he would be called forward to say something, we don’t do that. But if you come to worship with us, you are welcome. Our duty is to pray for everybody,” he added.

On Nigeria’s political future, Adeboye offered a spiritual perspective on the 2027 presidential election, stating that the outcome had already been determined by God.

“The one that will rule has been decided by God before we were born. He knows the end from the beginning,” he said, urging Nigerians to remain focused on prayer and their personal responsibilities.

Addressing his past involvement in public protests, Adeboye explained that his actions were in obedience to directives from CAN.

“That was because the then chairman of CAN asked all Christians to go out for a peaceful protest. If he talks tomorrow and asks me to march, I will,” he said, adding that he operates under the authority of CAN on national Christian matters.

He also clarified that he did not see himself as a spiritual father to all Nigerian Christians, describing himself strictly as the leader of RCCG.

“I don’t want to be the father of all Christians in Nigeria. I am certified as being the father of RCCG, and that is enough assignment for me,” he said.

The cleric was responding to comments by activist Omoyele Sowore, who had described him, David Oyedepo, and William Kumuyi as fathers of Christians in Nigeria.

Adeboye further urged members of the church to avoid engaging in criticism or political disputes involving fellow believers, assuring them of his continued support and protection.

“I will not allow any outsider to dictate to me how to deal with my own children. Even if you make a mistake, I will not allow an outsider to tell me what to do with my own children. I will defend you against anybody, any blogger or whatever who may say anything against you.

“If anybody is criticising any of us, don’t join them. Don’t allow them to use you for politics.”

“I never said we should not be involved in politics, but we must understand that God has the final say in the affairs of men,” he added.

Adeboye called on citizens to remain peaceful and prayerful as political activities intensify.

“We should do our part, but we should also keep on praying and trust God. That is what is satisfying to me,” he said.