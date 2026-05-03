2027: As Deadline Looms, Obi, Kwankwaso, Atiku Drift Apart

•Obidient, Kwankwasiyya movements head to NDC

• Atiku considers options in ADC as legal hurdles continue

•Makinde’s PDP meets, Bala Mohammed joins APM

• We remain focused, will present right candidates for 2027 elections, ADC insists

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

As the May 10 deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for all the registered political parties to submit their membership registers to the commission approaches, the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya Movement have consolidated themselves, defecting massively to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), THISDAY has learnt.

THISDAY gathered that the leader of the Obidient Movement and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Musa Kwankwaso are expected to join their followers in the new party in the coming days.

Meanwhile, as legal hurdles continue in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is said to be considering options in the coalition.

The ongoing realignments among opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general election continued yesterday as Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, officially announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to pursue his senatorial ambition.

This is coming as the faction of the PDP backed by the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde will hold its 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Monday following the Supreme Court’s nullification of its National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State last November, where Tanimu Turaki (SAN) emerged as the national chairman.

Kwankwaso’s loyalists yesterday confirmed that he had concluded plans to defect from the ADC to the NDC on Monday.

But the former Kano State governor however debunked the claims, saying that he was still in talks with NDC, PRP and other parties, adding that there was no final decision on his political future.

Similarly, sources close to Obi also disclosed that as the former Anambra State governor would move to the NDC, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The recent Supreme Court judgment, which recognised the Senator David Mark-led ADC but remitted the party’s leadership dispute to the lower courts, was seen by some political analysts as a legal trap that could deny Obi, Kwankwaso, Atiku, and other opposition figures membership of a credible platform that can challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

At a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement in Abuja, a close ally of the former Kano State governor, Mallam Buba Galadima, has disclosed that key opposition figures would announce a new political platform on Monday.

Though Galadima did not name the platform, Kwankwaso’s aides revealed that the former presidential candidate had concluded arrangements to join the NDC, which has the former Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, as its national leader.

Addressing journalists, Galadima warned Obi and Kwankwaso supporters to brace for what he described as coordinated attacks and disruptions that could follow the announcement.

He said, “As from Monday, when our leaders declare on which platform they will run, I want to tell you that one of two things will happen. And I’m here to guide you on your response to what will happen.

“First, they will sponsor columnists. Two, they will deploy social media influencers to start attacking our candidates. For all of you who are on social media and those of you with the mighty pen, you must be prepared to respond to anything they are going to say.

“Anything under the sun that they may say about our leaders that we know very well, people of integrity and honour, we must come to them with the ferociousness that is needed of an intelligent man.”

The NNPP chieftain further urged supporters, especially those active online, to respond to criticism strategically.

The spokesman of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Dr. Habib Mohammed, also told THISDAY yesterday that Kwankwaso had concluded arrangements to defect to the NDC on Monday.

Mohammed said the planned move was aimed at repositioning Kwankwaso and other key opposition figures for the 2027 general election.

However, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Hon. Abdulmumin Ohiare Abdulsalam, said that the party has not confirmed the defection of the two former presidential candidates, adding that its doors remain open to them and other political actors amid ongoing realignments ahead of the 2027 general election.

Also, in a statement issued by Kwankwaso late last night, the former Kano governor stated that “no final decision has been taken regarding my political future or that of my political associates.”

Kwankwaso noted that the Supreme Court judgment, which remitted the ADC’s leadership dispute back to the High Court, and the Federal High Court that ruled to delegitimise the party’s recent convention, had left the party in a precarious position.

“We left the NNPP due to externally influenced legal problems that made our stay perilous. The ADC has now been also forced into this difficulty.

“Consequently, like other major stakeholders, we have commenced wide-ranging consultations — including with leaders from the NDC, PRP and others to explore the best options for protecting our democratic interests. We shall announce our decision in the soonest possible time,” Kwankwaso explained.

He noted that the ADC was yet to zone its presidential ticket or take any decision on a candidate.

“I have therefore neither declared any intention to run for president nor endorsed any aspirant. All speculations to the contrary are premature and unfounded.

“My absence from the two recent ADC stakeholders’ meetings was due to unavoidable personal commitments. I promptly communicated my apologies to the party leadership.

“We shall continue to engage constructively at all levels. Any definitive position on our political direction will be communicated formally through official channels at the appropriate time,” Kwankwaso said.

However, reacting to the speculations on Obi’s planned defection from the ADC to the NDC, Obi’s spokesman and National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, told THISDAY that he had no official permission to comment on the matter.

He, however, expressed fear that with the Supreme Court’s judgment ordering the retrial of the ADC leadership dispute by the lower courts and INEC’s May 10 deadline, time was not on the side of the opposition figures and their political parties

“But I am worried about the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment last Thursday that ordered a retrial from the High Court, bearing in mind the new guidelines from INEC.

“Today is May 2, and the INEC guidelines are expected to come to an end on May 10, which is Saturday or Sunday. How do we in the ADC approach the trial court, which will hear the case fresh, possibly the case will go to the appeal court, and again back to the supreme court?

“This is impossible, and therefore, time is not on our side. I have heard many permutations, but I am not permitted to speak,” Tanko Yunusa said.

Bala Mohammed Joins APM

Governor Mohammed, who announced his defection yesterday after a high-level meeting with stakeholders from the state, said the decision followed extensive consultations, describing it as a responsible step to provide Bauchi citizens with a viable political alternative amid what he described as an unusual and challenging situation.

He described the situation within the PDP as “complex and uncertain,” noting that efforts to restore stability in the party had failed to produce results.

He emphasised that the move to APM was a “strategic repositioning” aimed at securing political victory and ensuring continuity in governance.

The governor also announced his ambition to contest the Bauchi South senatorial seat in the 2027 general election.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the APM, Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, has welcomed the governor, describing him as a true democrat.

He said the party operates on the principles of integrity, sacrifice, and service, with its slogan “Nigeria First.”

NDC’s Door Open to Former Anambra, Kano Govs, Others, Says Party

In an explanatory press statement issued yesterday, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Abdulsalam, said his earlier comments to a journalist on the possible movement of Obi and Kwankwaso were misinterpreted and sensationalised in some sections of the media.

While noting that there was no official confirmation of any imminent defection, he explained that “The hierarchy of the NDC shall continue to keep its doors open for all who wish to join its fold,” he said, adding that talks among opposition parties on forming a multi-party coalition were already gaining traction.

We Remain Focused, Will Present Right Candidate for 2027, Says ADC

Reacting to suggestions in some quarters that the ADC might not produce candidates in the 2027 elections, the party dismissed such views as unfounded and mischievous scaremongering, with no basis in reality or in any law, insisting that it will field credible candidates for the elections.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said that it remains the country’s primary opposition platform, with a clear focus on organising, mobilising, and preparing to win the 2027 general election.

According to Abdullahi, “Nigerians should disregard baseless assertions,” noting that the party “is fully compliant with all legal requirements and is actively building the structures necessary to contest and win elections at all levels.”