HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Beyond Monarchy

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has never confined his idea of leadership to the throne. As the Ooni of Ife, he has steadily built a reputation as an investor in indigenous enterprise. His latest statement, Ojaja Mall and Suites in Lagos, brings that vision into full view, writes Vanessa Obioha

A number of things distinguish the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, from other monarchs. Chief among them is his deliberate investment in indigenous businesses. Not every monarch has an interest in local enterprise; it is often assumed that their primary concern should be the business of the throne. But not the Ooni of Ife, the culture custodian of Yoruba land.

The surest way of impacting the people, for him, particularly everyday Nigerians, is through local investments.

“I do not just back indigenous investments, I am an indigenous investor with a massive quota across different spheres of the economy,” the revered monarch said emphatically in a recent encounter. It is a title that he wears as proudly as the revered crown on his head.

This philosophy is rooted in his belief that strengthening local businesses will, in turn, strengthen the naira and empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which he describes as the backbone of the economy.

“This is the only way through which monies are put in the pockets of the common people and this has been my insight about the country’s local market.”

As one who was a serial businessman before he took the crown and the staff, this inclination is unsurprising. He started his entrepreneurial journey in his 20s and has been involved in different sectors including mining and banking.

But one sector that has continued to bear his mark is the malls and hospitality. From the Inagbe Grand Resort in Lagos (the largest resort development on a captive island) to the Ife Grand Resort Project in Ile-Ife, and with over 3,000 residential and commercial properties across the entire country, his footprint here is significant. He was also a pioneer director and major shareholder of GT Homes (a subsidiary of GT Bank Plc), now Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank Ltd.

But for the Ooni, these ventures go beyond profit.

“It gives me the opportunity to employ numerous qualified youth who could have been jobless,” he shared. “My daily interactions with these youths have further connected me with their generation and assisted in serving humanity which has always been my core interest. Currently I have over 35 million youth followership here in Nigeria so I don’t have a choice than to keep living a life of impact.”

That commitment finds perhaps its most ambitious expression in the Ojaja Mall and Suites, a sprawling edifice on Ogombo Road along the Lekki–Ajah axis of Lagos. It is easily accessible via the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, placing it roughly a 20-minute drive away.

Named after his title as the Ojaja II, the mall opened its doors in late 2025, with full operations commencing this year. Sitting on approximately 18,000 square metres of premium land, the development is an all-in-one destination for consumers seeking a holistic experience.

It is designed in such a way that every turn leads to something exciting. The mall itself has 295 shops of varying sizes, ranging from salons and fashion outlets to pharmacies—including a walk-in clinic—and a variety of restaurants and pizzerias. While most have been occupied, others are leased to thriving businesses.

But that’s not all. The mall has a well-equipped game arcade where visitors can enjoy premium gaming entertainment. The arcade sits close to the expansive private office of His Imperial Majesty and the offices of his foundation. This adds an unusual but intentional dynamic to the space as the doors are open to the public when the Ooni is around.

Also on its top floor sits a cinema hub with three screens—two large-capacity halls seating 280 guests each. For those who prefer a more private experience, a 30-seat VIP theatre provides added comfort, with lounges and generous legroom.

The development also features a bar and lounge connected to the Ojaja Suites, which offers three one-bedroom maisonettes and 32 standard rooms, alongside a swimming pool and recreational facilities.

Perhaps the most telling feature of the mall lies in its supermarket, Ojaja More, which prominently displays locally produced goods. From the bakery to the farm market to the butchery, the offering embodies the Ooni’s commitment to supporting Nigerian businesses. His own beverage line, Ojaja Drinks, available in multiple varieties and packaged in PET bottles and cans is prominently displayed, and further reinforces this ethos. It is this intentional prioritisation of local content, even in the sourcing of materials used in the suites, that continues to intrigue observers, particularly given Nigeria’s challenging business climate.

“I am a lover of challenges,” he enthused.

“Challenges open new and better ways of doing things. Whenever I am not challenged in any endeavor, I get concerned and often feel like such so-good-to-be-true venture may not be worth it in the end.”

But beyond his ambition, he stated that his investments serve as a litmus test for Nigerians, “especially young ones to show them practically how things are done and how they can do even better.”

“I am driven by the result of possibilities in the Nigerian economy which are products of challenges like any other part of the world. And so far, I am proud of our accomplishments over the years,” he added.

His critics have often expressed concern about his unrelenting business drive, questioning whether it might interfere with his monarchical duties. The Ooni, however, disagrees. If anything, he believes his business background has strengthened his leadership.

“Leadership generally is about human resources and crisis management. I was well grounded in these as a businessman and the experience is what helps me in serving my people daily. It is indeed a life of stewardship and service.”

But does he ever feel tension managing both roles?

“There has never been moments of tension between my business instincts and responsibilities as Arole Oodua & Ooni of Ife.

I have always been a team player and I am proud of my team on both ends of my affairs. I have capable and reliable chiefs and officials serving me on the throne, as well as capable staff members with whom I run my businesses.”

Indeed, the Ojaja Mall is overseen by his sister, Bimpe Ogunwusi, and her team.

For the Ooni, the Mall is a bold statement of modern shopping served with royalty.

“If you look at our approach right from the setting of our environment, you will see a blend of culture and modernity,” he explained.

“That is our model through which we stand out. Also it gives more opportunities to research and display over 7,000 retail products in Nigeria and how we can better package them via direct customer feedback.”

The Lagos facility, he added, is an Artificial Intelligence driven integrated commercial hub where everything can be gotten. He believes that affordable and stable energy supply, access to capital, and also home grown patronage will help Nigeria unlock more large-scale indigenous investment.

At the heart of it all lies a simple ambition: “I want to be the reason why people, especially the youth, go into businesses in Nigeria.”

As the conversation drew to a close, I had one last question that lingered on my mind – whether he would consider taking more wives.

He laughed. “You are indeed funny… I’m thankful to God for those that He has chosen for me. Really, to manage exposed and enlightened women of substance is not easy at all. I don’t have a choice on this sacred throne, if I did, I would have opted for half woman (sic), if such existed.”