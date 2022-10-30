Atiku’s Camp Secures US Govt’s Commitment to Support Credible Elections in 2023

*We’re under pressure to conduct free, fair polls, says INEC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is under pressure to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, stated this during an interview on a live television programme.



Also, a delegation led by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar held a crucial meeting with officials of the US States Department in Washington DC where they secured the US Government’s commitment to support free and fair 2023 general election

According to Okoye, there is pressure on the commission to conduct a free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections.

He said, “Yes, we are under pressure from the Nigerian people to deliver a credible, fair and transparent election in 2023, and that’s the only pressure I know about.”



Okoye, has, however, promised Nigerians that the commission will deliver a credible 2023 general election that will meet all internationally-acclaimed standards

Meanwhile, the INEC National Commissioner dismissed recent call for the sacking of the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, adding that the process for the removal of INEC chairman is also rigorous.



He said; “Let me make this point. The position of the INEC chairman is a very serious position and it is a constitutionally protected position. The process for the appointment of INEC chairman is a very rigorous process. The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria makes nomination, then goes to the council of state.

“Thereafter he goes to the National Assembly for possible confirmation. Now the process and the procedure, the mechanism for the removal of INEC chairman is also a very rigorous process. First, there must be an allegation and that allegation must conform to the provision of constitution.

“Thereafter the allegation must be taken to the president and the president now approaches the National Assembly asking the Senate in this instance to remove the electoral management body,” he said.



Meanwhile, a delegation led by Atiku held a crucial meeting with officials of the US States Department in Washington DC where they secured the US Government’s commitment to support free and fair 2023 general election.



The meeting held on Friday, and which focused primarily on enhancing cooperation with the United States’ authorities on Nigeria’s security challenges, elections and democracy was led by Atiku and Assistant Secretary, States Department, Bureau of African Affairs, Molly Phee.

A source who was on the PDP presidential candidate’s camp told THISDAY yesterday that, “the meeting last night with officials of the States Department could not have come at a better time with the terrorist threat alerts by the US, UK and Canada and the withdrawal of its non-essential staff by the US Embassy in Nigeria.”



The Media Adviser to the PDP presidential candidate, Mr. Paul Ibe, in a statement issued yesterday, confirmed the meeting.

“The focus of discussions was on the critical need to seek collaborative solutions to our local issues on democracy and governance, our deteriorating security and the economy.



“Most importantly, the meeting secured commitments to support free and fair elections in Nigeria, an announcement of a sanction policy before the elections to deter anti-democratic forces, and commitments for continued partnership with Nigeria in areas of security and development,” the statement explained.

Other officials of the States Department at the meeting included Karl Fickenscher, Acting Assistant Administrator, USAID; Scott Busby, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary , Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour; Michael Heath, Deputy Assistant Secretary,

Bureau of African Affairs; Brian Neubert; Director Office of West African Affairs; Skye Justice, Deputy Director, Office of West African Affairs; and Toby Bradley, Deputy Assistant Secretary.



Others are: Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs; Christopher Landberg, Principal Deputy Coordinator, Bureau of Counterterrorism and Stanley Brown, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Police-Military Affairs.



Those on the official delegation of the PDP presidential candidate include former Senate President and Special Envoy to the presidential candidate, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State governor and Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Aminu Tambuwal; former governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.



President Joe Biden’s administration has not hidden its determination to watch the Nigerian government push through a transition that resonates with international best practices and that message, it was gathered, was passed through at the meeting.