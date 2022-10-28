Paelon Memorial Hospital Opens Pediatric Wing

Mary Nnah

Paelon Memorial Hospital, a leading private hospital in Nigeria, a two-time level 5 SafeCare rating received from PharmAccess and was newly awarded most compliant hospital as recognised by Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), recently launched its pediatrics wing in Lagos.

The Pediatric Wing, named, The Pink Butterfly Wing, was officially launched by Dr. Ngozi Onyia, the founder and managing director of Paelon Memorial Hospital with the aim of providing better facilities to deliver quality healthcare to children.

The 12-year-old hospital celebrated the launch by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its headquarters.

Managing Partner Of Simmons Cooper Partners, Mr. Dapo Akinosun (SAN), was on the ground to offer prayers and inaugurate the new wing by cutting the ribbon and unveiling the plaque.

The ceremony wrapped up a week full of colorful celebrations tailored to Customer Service Week. Consulting and admitted patients received gift items and were encouraged to preserve their memory by taking photos at the hospital’s photo booth.

The Head of Pediatrics, Dr. Nkeiruka Asumah kicked off the new addition to the hospital’s headquarters with the vaccination clinic which administers the series of vaccinations required for new babies.

According to her, “Paelon Memorial Hospital started as a children’s clinic, and is in memory of our Founder’s daughter, Patricia ELozie Onyia, so children’s health care has always been a priority for us. We are grateful to be fulfilling our obligation in this way. We look forward to catering to many more parents and children through this pediatric wing.”

The Pediatric wing offers surgical services amongst other services and has the capability to invite specialists as required. Paelon Memorial Hospital continues to work towards the global standard of health practice and as such implements technology to its system and processes which also applies to this new facility.

According to the founder, Dr. Ngozi Onyia, the practice ensures error is minimised. As she stated, “We have internal and external quality control systems in place and our practice is evidence and value-based, and guidelines and protocols are driven. Patient safety, especially for children, is of paramount importance to us.”

As part of its core vision, Paelon Memorial Hospital is expanding with hopes of more branches and new facilities.

Paleon Memorial Hospital is a multi-specialist hospital established in April 2010. The name “Paelon ” was coined from the name of the late last child of the founder, Dr. Ngozi Onyia. Her name was Patricia ELozie Onyia. The hospital was set up in her memory and began with one branch in Musa Yaradua, Victoria Island which moved to Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Over the years, the hospital has expanded and now has four other branches Ikeja, Lagos, Victoria Island and Amai, Delta State.