FSD Africa Announces Arunma Oteh as Board Member

Nume Ekeghe

FSD Africa has announced that the former Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria Arunma Oteh, has joined its Board of Directors to support the organisation as it works to strengthen and deepen Africa’s financial markets, particularly in the area of green finance.

FSD in a statement noted that Arunma is passionate about the role of financial markets in catalysing Africa’s success.

Commenting on the announcement, FSD Africa Chairperson, Dr. Frannie Léautier, said: “I am thrilled to have such a highly experienced and qualified person join our Board of Directors. Arunma’s detailed knowledge of global economics and the African financial sector will be invaluable to our organisation as we continue our efforts to improve access to capital and climate financing across the continent. I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Arunma and look forward to working with her.”

On her part, Arunma Oteh said: “FSD Africa is doing incredibly important work across the African continent. Ensuring reliable and self-sufficient financial markets is essential to ensuring sustainable growth and FSD Africa’s programmes and research are at the forefront of addressing this gap. As someone who has worked in this sector my entire career, I understand the immense value of financial markets. I am also delighted to contribute my expertise to guiding FSD Africa in its unique contribution to Africa’s economic development.”