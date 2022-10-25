We’re Collaborating with FG to Restore Nigeria’s Forest Cover

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has advised Nigerians to consciously plant trees to enable the restoration of Nigeria’s forest cover to 25 per cent by 2047.

The Chairman of the National Executive Council of NCF, Chief Ede Dafinone said, “The walk seeks to spread awareness of the environment to be conserved and protected. In previous years we had one walk just on the Marina,” stating that the walk was being done simultaneously in Surulere and Ikeja.

NCF’s Director Business and Communication, Uchenna Achunanine said there was the need to plant more trees for a healthy environment.

These statements came out during the 2022 Walk for Nature, organised by the NCF recently. The theme of this year’s event was ‘Only One Earth’.

Achunanine said a good tree cover in the nation would guarantee healthy living and urged people of all ages to plant trees. “The greener our environment, the healthier we will live. So, this is a call on all of us to make our world green.”

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Service, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen said it was important for the present generation to keep the environment healthy for the future generation.

According to Admiral Andrew Okoja, an Executive Member of NCF, the walk was a form of advocacy, considering the mix of older and younger generations in the walk. Lagos State, he said, leads in the conservation of the environment.

He suggested that environmental awareness should be taken to rural communities also to enlighten people on the need to protect the environment.

An environmentalist, Desmond Majekodunmi said the awareness walk was important since it was necessary to care for the environment so that the environment can take care of humanity.