Houston EB5 Partners with 3INVEST in new Investment Project 

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Houston EB5 in partnership with 3INVEST announces its most recent investment opportunity in the heart of the Texas Hill and Wine Country. The Frederick will include a 200-room full-service luxury hotel and event center, condominiums, multi-family rental units, and nearly 30,000-square metre retail space. Located in Fredericksburg, Texas, between Austin and San Antonio, the top two fastest-growing cities in the state, the area hosts over 1.2 million tourists a year and is consistently named a top travel destination.

The multi-use development has received EB5 Priority Processing designation ensuring the fastest possible processing times in the EB5 program. Additionally, the project is designated as a rural project allowing for a minimum investment of $800,000 and 20 percent visa set aside for rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA) projects vs 10 percent for urban TEA projects.

“We are very excited to offer “The Frederick” to our EB5 Investors as it combines the best of both worlds: the fastest possible way to gain permanent residency through the EB5 Program and a world-class real estate project in the fastest growing region in the United States, which is Central Texas”, says Roberto Contreras Jr., Managing Director, Houston EB5.

This new real estate project and its priority processing designation brings another ray of hope to potential EB5 investors says Ruth Obih, Managing Director, 3INVEST

When the opportunity to develop a mixed-use project and to work with the city of Fredericksburg came about, we instantly knew we had something special not just for the city but for our EB5 investors says Acho Azuike, COO, DC Partners.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has gone through significant changes in 2022 with the enactment of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) in March of 2022. The new law contains significant protections and transparency measures to the benefit of EB5 investors and features priority processing for investors that invest in projects outside of large cities.

Certified by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) as an EB-5 Regional Center, Houston EB5 has worked diligently to provide success for clients on I-526 and I-829 approvals. Houston EB5 is vertically integrated with a leading Texas-based development company, DC Partners. With over 20 successful EB-5 raises and projects totalling 1.5 billion in value, Houston EB5 projects have sponsored more than 1,300 green cards and a 100% capital repayment history.

Additional Houston EB5 projects include: The Allen, The award-winning Thompson San Antonio, Astoria, the award-winning Arabella condominiums, Eighteen25 Apartments, Moderno Porcelain Works, and Marlowe Condominiums.

The Frederick | Mixed-Use Development Overview

The Frederick will utilize the last remaining parcel of land on Main Street in Fredericksburg to meet the burgeoning demand for hotel, residential, and retail space. Spanning over 22 picturesque acres in Texas Hill Country the development has been thoughtfully laid out to achieve an efficient, spacious, and well amenitized landmark. 200-unit Resort; 38 Condominium units (1, 2, or 3 bedrooms); 220 for rent multi-family units; 29,300 square feet of retail space.