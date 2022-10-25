Flooding: Lagos Issues Fresh Update for Lekki, Ikoyi, Epe, Others

Lagos State Government yesterday issued a fresh update to all residents in highbrow areas in Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island and other coastal areas in Epe and Badagry to be cautious of backflow flooding due to the high tide in the Lagos lagoon.

The state gave the warning in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello.

He said the latest advisory became necessary due to the high tide of the Lagos Lagoon.

Bello said the high tide of the lagoon has made it difficult for storm run-off from the various channels to discharge effectively into the lagoon.

This, he said may cause a stagnation into the streets and major roads until the level of the lagoon subsides to allow for a discharge of the channels

Bello said the trending video of the water level under the Third Mainland Bridge almost being filled to the brim was fake news.

According to him, the video only captures the Oworonshoki end of the bridge, which he described as normal because the area is a deck on pile.

The statement advised all the residents coastal areas to monitor the incidental rains regularly, ensure situational awareness at all times, refrain from dumping refuse in the drains and clean their tertiary drains regularly

Bello noted the earlier flood advisory issued by the State Government to the effect that all those on the banks of Ogun River, especially residents of Ketu, Alapere, Agric, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle, Alagbole, Kara, Isheri Olowora, Araromi, Otun Orisha community, Agiliti, Maidan, Mile 12, Odo Ogun, Owode Elede, Agboyi1, Agboyi II, Agboyi II and Agboyi III, remain vigilant at this period.

He said the state has embarked on and was continuing massive drainage clearance and construction of new channels in addition to continuous deployment of the quick response Emergency Flood Abatement Gang to free up manholes and black spots to ensure optimum capacity of the drains to contain run-offs.