  • Tuesday, 25th October, 2022

China Blasts German Parliamentary Group’s Visit to Taiwan

Rest of the World | 24 mins ago

The Chinese government on Tuesday protested the visit to Taiwan of a group of six German lawmakers.

In a statement, the Chinese foreign ministry urged the group, led by Bundestag member Peter Heidt of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), to “immediately cease its interaction with the separatist pro-independence forces in Taiwan”.

The ministry urged the German lawmakers not to send “wrong signals” and to abide by the so-called One China Principle.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory,” the statement said, adding that Taiwan is to blame for escalating regional tension.

Six lawmakers from the Bundestag’s human rights committee arrived in Taiwan on Sunday on a four-day visit – the second embarked upon by a German parliamentary delegation this month.

On Monday, the group was received by Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei.

Beijing rejected official contacts between countries and Taipei as it regards Taiwan as part of China.

It has also threatened to take Taiwan by force if necessary.

Taiwan is self-ruled and has long seen itself as independent.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to embark on a visit to China in November, together with a business delegation, in what would be his first visit to the country as chancellor. (dpa/NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.