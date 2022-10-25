China Blasts German Parliamentary Group’s Visit to Taiwan

The Chinese government on Tuesday protested the visit to Taiwan of a group of six German lawmakers.

In a statement, the Chinese foreign ministry urged the group, led by Bundestag member Peter Heidt of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), to “immediately cease its interaction with the separatist pro-independence forces in Taiwan”.

The ministry urged the German lawmakers not to send “wrong signals” and to abide by the so-called One China Principle.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory,” the statement said, adding that Taiwan is to blame for escalating regional tension.

Six lawmakers from the Bundestag’s human rights committee arrived in Taiwan on Sunday on a four-day visit – the second embarked upon by a German parliamentary delegation this month.

On Monday, the group was received by Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei.

Beijing rejected official contacts between countries and Taipei as it regards Taiwan as part of China.

It has also threatened to take Taiwan by force if necessary.

Taiwan is self-ruled and has long seen itself as independent.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to embark on a visit to China in November, together with a business delegation, in what would be his first visit to the country as chancellor. (dpa/NAN)