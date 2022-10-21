Zulum Harps on Improved Social Welfare for Women to Tackle Poverty, Insecurity

Segun James



The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babangana Zulum has said boosting social welfare through women empowerment has become essential to address the challenges of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

The governor who said this as the Guest of Honour at the closing ceremony of the 22nd National Women’s Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) said, “issues of social welfare as a way of pulling many Nigerians out of poverty and tackling insecurity must be increased through women empowerment.”

Zulum who was represented by the Borno State Attorney General Mr. Auwal Abubakar, said individuals, groups and organisations and government at all levels must collaborate and, “strive hard to improve the situation of young women in Lagos and Nigeria.”

He said, “women are usually confronted with socio cultural hurdles that prevent their participation in governance and development and these hurdles undermine women’s ability to fully contribute to societal development which is exacerbated by poverty and lack of skills and formal education in our communities.

“We must therefore recognise community leadership and civic engagement skills as essential tools that will enable young women to participate in governance and development.

“There is the need for collective action by men, women and youths in addressing existing barriers. This can generate more innovative and effective out comes,” he said.

Noting that, “young women need to be seen as partners in governance and development,” he said that would be dependent on changing men’s negative beliefs and attitude towards young women; giving young women the skills and education that would enable their participation and facilitating open communication about the barriers to young women’s participation.

“It is vital to empower young women by supporting them to handle their educational and professional lives so as to enhance their ability to raise their voices against violence.

“Young women are also encouraged to participate in the agricultural development of the State through the provision of fertiliser, improved seeds and tractors hiring provided at affordable rates.

“Similarly, to ensure that all our young women are established, skills acquisition centres where women are taught different trades should be increased and managed well just as we do in Borno State to enhance our recovery efforts after 13 years of insurgency.

“I therefore urge all the state governments to create and facilitate conducive environment for young women to realise their potential,” he added.

He appealed to governments at all levels in the country and donor agencies to encourage and assist women empowerment programmes so as to bring about the much needed development.

In her remarks, the First Lady, Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged women to lend their voices to issues of insecurity and poverty eradication in the country.

The First Lady who noted that of over 261 borders in the country, over 137 were porous, said the situation demanded firm contributions from all strata of the society to address the challenges.

Also speaking, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu called on women to use their position as nation builders to restore the country to the path of development by voting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat added: “No woman no nation! What then that means is that if we want to build the nation, we must go out pull our husbands and children to go and vote for Tinubu.”