Adamawa Women Protest  Court’s Verdict Nullifying Election of APC Gov Candidate

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State chapter of Women in Politics has staged a peaceful protest against a Federal High Court’s judgement annulling the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Governorship primary that produced Sen Aishatu Ahmed Dihiru Binani and also stopping her from parading herself as governorship candidate of the party in the state.

Speaking to Journalists in Yola shortly after the protest , the Women leader of the group, Comfort Ibrahim Ezra said women in Adamawa disagreed with the Court’s judgment passed against Binani the APC gubernatorial candidate.

Ezra said that every well-meaning party member should stand by Binani because recent events have proven that she is the candidate to beat in the Adamawa Governorship election of 2023.

She revealed that Binani is already rattling the political space of Adamawa that even the PDP had to make drastic changes to stabilise their political strategy that is being destabilised by the general acceptability of Binani.

“You all might want to know why the PDP government in Adamawa swiftly replaced her deputy governor candidate with a woman immediately after Binani won the APC Governorship primary election. The fear of Binani is the beginning of the catch-up strategy.

“We urged women stakeholders in the political space to rise and defend the women by protecting the mandate duly given to Binani.

“We must all remember that women are nation builders and can adequately manage resources and deliver on the needs of the people,” Ezra said

The women in their numbers fumed at the judgment of the federal high court and considered it an injustice against women folks.

“We are calling on all women across Nigeria to lend their voices and stand firm to see that Senator Binani’s mandate is not thwarted through the backdoor. Binani’s mandate is a mandate for every woman and all women should arise to protect the mandate.

“In as much as we are law-abiding and respect our courts of law, we are calling on the higher Court to do justice in the case without fear or favor. Because we believe that the court of law is the last hope of the common people.

“Binani is the solution and the game changer in Adamawa. With her, we will chase out the PDP government in 2023.” Comfort added

The Women also described Senator Binani as a heroine and lioness whose political might scares the ruling people Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The group, of women ,said the ruling party (PDP) in the state is afraid of that Binani will certainly beat Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the executive Governor of the state stress less in 2023 Governorship polls.

The women gave this assurance considering the politically sensitive changes PDP made when Binani won the APC Gubernatorial primaries and fly the party’s flag bearer as its candidate.