Kaduna Firm not First to Produce Liquid Steel, Stakeholders Tell FG

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Iron and steel producers in Nigeria have advised the federal government to be wary of the declaration by the Managing Director, Kaduna Mining Development Company Limited, Dr. Mohammed Sani, claiming that Kaduna State would be the first to produce liquid steel for industrial development on the continent.

Spokesperson for the Iron and Steel stakeholders, Mr. Lateef Bello, in a statement yesterday said the declaration by the Kaduna firm was not only condemnable but highly disappointing considering the heavy investments by some committed industrialists in Nigeria.

The group urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, to examine the activities of the company in order not to allow government to fall victim of their propaganda and deception.

Part of his statement read: “How can an upcoming investment claimed to be the first company to produce liquid steel in African continent after over 62years of Nigeria’s Independence with high economic and industrial drive.

“The public pronouncement by Dr. Mohammed that work on the steel company was in top gear for completion whereby industries in need of it would come for patronage is nothing but a mere fallacy and deceit.”

Bello further added that liquid steel production has become a common trade in Nigeria steel sector with Ajaokuta Steel Company using it to produce billets before shutting down operations, as well as Delta steel among others.

He said: “Presently in Nigeria, no fewer than 30 companies are into liquid steel production namely; African Foundary Ltd, (Ogun), African Steel Mills Nig Ltd, (Lagos), Abuja Steel Nig Ltd, (Abuja), Ikorodu Steel Mills Nig Ltd, (Lagos), Kam Steel Integrated Co Ltd, (Kwara), Kam Steel Integrated Co Ltd. (Ogun), Top Steel Nig Ltd, (Lagos), Pulkit Steels & Alloys Nig Ltd, (Lagos), Landcraft Industries Nig Ltd, (Lagos),Phoenix Steel Nig Ltd, (Ogun), Quantum Steel Nig Ltd, (Ogun)

“There are also, “Sunflag Steel Nig Ltd, (Lagos), Shagamu Steel Nig Ltd, (Ogun), Monarch Steel Mill Nig Ltd, (Ogun),Ife Iron & Steel Nig Ltd, (Osun), Prism Steel Mills Nig Ltd, (Osun),Federated Steel Mills Ltd, (Lagos)”We also have, General Steel Mill Nig Ltd, (Asaba), Bao Yao Huan Jian Iron & Steel Group Ltd, (Cross River), Hong Xing Steel Co, (Lagos), Inner Galaxy Steel Co Ltd, (Abia), Yong Xing Steel Mills Co Ltd., Ajaokuta Steel Co Ltd, (Kogi), Delta Steel Co PLC, (Delta), and Dana Steel Nig Ltd, Katsina (Under NAK).”

He, however, disclosed that the proposed investment in Kaduna was just a mere mining site.

He said an investment was far different and below the existing ones across the nation, stressing that the total of the production capacity of the above mentions companies is about 6.5 million tons per annum.

Bello therefore, warned carriers of uncharitable and unfounded declarations to do due diligence and desist from misleading members of the public in a bid to score cheap and unnecessary sentiment.