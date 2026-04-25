FG Urges Nigerians in S’Africa to Stay Safe Amid Rising Anti-foreigners’ Protests

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has issued a strong advisory urging Nigerians residing in South Africa to exercise caution following a surge in violent anti-foreigner protests across parts of the country.

The warning follows an official communication from the Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg, which reported that demonstrations in East London, Cape Town, Durban, and across KwaZulu-Natal have escalated into violence, resulting in looting, destruction of property, and injuries.

According to the consulate’s circular dated April 22, further protests are expected in Gauteng Province between April 27 and 29, as demonstrators intensify pressure on the South African government over the presence of foreign nationals.

In response, NiDCOM has advised Nigerians to steer clear of protest areas, avoid confrontations, and stay informed through local media channels for real-time updates. The commission also emphasised the importance of remaining law-abiding during the period of unrest.

Nigerian business owners have been specifically cautioned to shut down operations on Freedom Day, observed on April 27, and consider extending closures through April 29, noting that foreign-owned businesses are often prime targets during such disturbances.

NiDCOM reaffirmed its support for the position of Nigeria’s Consul-General in Johannesburg, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, stating that the consulate remains fully operational and is working closely with South African security agencies to safeguard Nigerian nationals.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, is said to be engaging with her South African counterpart in diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the situation and ensuring the safety of Nigerians.

The commission reiterated its commitment to the welfare of Nigerians abroad and urged continued vigilance as the situation develops.