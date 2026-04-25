ADC Remains Nigeria’s Credible Alternative, Abdullahi Insists

.Senator Lamido defects to party, says ‘banditry killing my people’

.Kwankwasiyya movement tasks supreme court on timely judgement over ADC’s leadership crisis

.Party counters Wike, emphasises credibility in Rivers governorship

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has said that the party will offer Nigerians a credible alternative in the 2027 general elections.

Also the worsening banditry crisis in Sokoto East has triggered a major political realignment, as Senator Ibrahim Lamido declared that as reason he moved to the ADC, insisting the move is driven by insecurity and not political ambition.

This was as the Kwankwasiyya Movement has appealed to the Supreme Court to deliver its judgement to determine the true leaders of the ADC on time so as to enable the party to participate in the preparation for the 2027 general elections as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines and rules.

The Rivers State chapter of the ADC has also responded to remarks credited to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, regarding the 2027 governorship succession in the state.

Abdullahi stated this in a statement while congratulating Senator Tony Nwoye over his emergence as Senate Minority Whip.

According to him, Nwoye’s emergence is a reflection of his credibility and a sign of the party’s growing influence.

He pointed out that the development also underscores the party’s readiness to strengthen democratic practice ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The ADC warmly congratulates Tony Nwoye on his emergence as the Minority Whip of the Senate.

“This well-deserved recognition is a testament to Senator Nwoye’s consistency, courage, and unwavering commitment to democratic values.

“His elevation reflects not only his personal capacity and credibility but also the growing confidence in the ADC as a principled platform for responsible opposition and national renewal.

“At a time when Nigeria’s democracy requires strengthening, vigilance, and a clear voice for accountability, this development underscores the readiness of the ADC to play a more decisive role in deepening democratic practice, advancing legislative responsibility, and protecting the interests of the Nigerian people.

“As we look ahead to 2027, this milestone further affirms that the ADC is not only prepared to contest but ready to lead, offering Nigerians a credible alternative anchored on integrity, competence, and service,” the statement read.

Speaking to journalists in Sokoto, Lamido said the ongoing legal tussle within the ADC will not stop him, because his constituents have already made the decision for him. The Sokoto East Senator framed the defection as a direct response to what he called government failure to protect lives and property.

“It is not only my personal decision,” Lamido said. “It was decided by my people who are being killed, kidnapped, and dislodged by bandits on a daily basis, with little or nothing done to salvage the situation.”

The lawmaker directly faulted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at both state and federal levels, accusing them of abandoning communities in the eastern flank of Sokoto to armed gangs. He argued that his people’s suffering left him no choice but to seek an alternative platform.

“I know there are legal issues in the party, but my people have already decided,” he stated. “I am not joining ADC for political gain, but because my constituents believe the party has the capacity to address their problems.”

Lamido’s comments set him on a collision course with Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, who had told the State Executive Council that efforts to curb banditry in the east were “yielding positive results.”

While acknowledging the work of security agencies, the Senator dismissed the governor’s assessment as disconnected from reality. “The reality in Sokoto East remains dire,” he insisted.

He painted a grim picture of daily life across the district. “Communities face relentless attacks, with frequent reports of killings, kidnappings, and mass displacement. Markets are empty, farms abandoned, and families forced into makeshift camps,” he said.

Socio-economic activities, Lamido said, have been crippled. “Residents live in constant fear and uncertainty,” he noted, adding that the psychological toll on families is as severe as the physical threat.

The Senator revealed that movement is now heavily restricted. Many constituents can no longer travel to Sokoto metropolis without armed escorts. Even with escorts, trips are limited to just three days a week due to the volatile security situation.

Describing the situation as “alarming,” Lamido demanded urgent action from both Sokoto State government and the federal government. He called for increased deployment of security personnel to flashpoint villages and highways across the senatorial district.

Beyond boots on the ground, he stressed the need for enhanced intelligence gathering and improved logistics for troops. “Our security forces must be equipped to respond faster and stay ahead of these criminals,” he said.

Lamido also pushed for immediate humanitarian intervention for displaced persons, noting that thousands have lost homes, food stores, and livelihoods, and cannot wait for long-term solutions while sleeping in the open.

The Senator who warned that military action alone will not end the crisis, urged authorities to confront root causes, including poverty, youth unemployment, and lack of access to quality education in rural communities.

Reaffirming his loyalty to Sokoto East, Lamido said the safety and well-being of his constituents “must remain paramount.” He called on all stakeholders — traditional rulers, community leaders, and federal agencies — to act swiftly and collaboratively.

The defection adds pressure on the ADC, which is already battling internal court cases over leadership. Yet Lamido insists his focus is not party structure, but survival. “My people want peace, not politics,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report neither Governor Aliyu nor the APC state chapter had issued a formal response to Lamido’s remarks. The Senator’s move is likely to intensify debate over security ahead of future elections in Sokoto.

For now, residents of Sokoto East wait — caught between banditry, political promises, and the hope that Lamido’s defection will bring more than just headlines.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement, however, said it remained confident in the integrity, independence, and sense of responsibility of the Supreme Court.

This was disclosed In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Habibu Sale Mohammed yesterday.

The Movement said it considered it necessary to highlight the urgency surrounding the judgement by the Supreme Court.

The statement added that: “As it stands, the current situation has placed our party in a race against time.”

According to Mohammed, “Electoral processes are governed by strict constitutional and administrative timelines, and the absence of a clear and final determination inevitably constrains the ability of the party to fully organize, mobilize, and participate effectively within the democratic space.

“It is in this regard that we express our earnest hope that, in line with established judicial precedent and its historic role as the guardian of constitutional order, the Supreme Court will take into consideration not only the legal merits of the case, but also the time-sensitive nature of the issues involved.

“The court has, over the years, demonstrated a clear understanding that justice, to be truly meaningful, must not only be fair but also timely, particularly, in matters with direct implications for democratic participation and national stability.”

The Movement, however, expressed confidence that the Supreme Court, in exercising its constitutional mandate, will act in a manner that preserves both the integrity of the judiciary and the vitality of Nigerians multiparty democracy.

Speaking in Port Harcourt yesterday, the State chairman of the party, Chukwudi Dimkpa, said the choice of a governor ultimately rests with the electorate, describing the process as one determined through democratic participation.

Dimkpa noted that the ADC is positioning itself as a platform focused on transparency, internal democracy, and broad-based participation.

According to him, the party is committed to building an inclusive political movement that reflects the interests of Rivers residents.

On zoning, the ADC chairman acknowledged its role in promoting balance and inclusion in the state, particularly between riverine and upland communities.

He, however, stressed the importance of combining equity with competence, adding that the party would adopt a consultative approach in selecting its candidate.

Dimkpa said the goal is to present a candidate with the capacity to govern effectively and secure wide acceptance across the state.

He added that the party would, at the appropriate time, take decisions aimed at fostering unity and strengthening democratic processes.

The ADC maintained that issues such as governance, security, and economic development remain key priorities for residents, noting that leadership selection should reflect these concerns as the 2027 elections approach.