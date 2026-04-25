Green Falcons Defeat African All-Stars to Round Off NRLA’s Rugby League Development Week

The Nigerian women’s national rugby league team, the Green Falcons, defeated an all-African stars team 30-12 in an international exhibition game played at the Alaro City international Rugby pitch, Epe, Lagos.

Endurance and Success led all try scorers as the Green Falcons kept the African All Stars at bay in the first two periods.

Despite scoring 6 tries, the Nigerian women could only complete two conversions on the Alaro City international Rugby League Pitch.

Subsequently, the African All-Stars regroup in the 3rd and 4th period to score three tries, reducing the deficit.

Princess Avorcah made two tries, and Julie Bleu added one more to get the Africa All-Stars to a respectable 12 points in the game.

The African All Stars featured players from Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, and Kenya.

The Exhibition is a part of a week-long program by the Nigeria Rugby League Association to make the final step up in their status as a member of the International Rugby League.

Vice Chairman of the NRLA, Ade Adebisi, expressed his delight at the performance of the all-home-based Green Falcons Stars and what it holds for the future of the Nigeria Rugby League Association.

“We are very excited for this year and we need more support for our activities this year.”

On the role of government, Lagos State Director-General of the Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said the initiative aligns with efforts to promote sports as a tool for diplomacy and international engagement.

“We want to go as far as we can to mobilize and galvanize all individuals that we will help us create that platform, opportunity and exposure for our talents who will take to rugby. Rugby League has a series of reports of Nigerians doing so well in Australia. That means we have abundant talents in our society so they shouldn’t be neglected.”

In bringing Rugby League to the forefront, facilities play a big part with exposure through games like this, and the chairman of Alaro City and the visionary of the Rugby Pitch, Yomi Ademola, believes the exhibition is providing visibility for Rugby League in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is currently ranked number one on the continent. so a combination of all-stars from Kenya, Ghana, Uganda and Côte d’Ivoire to come together to, again, bring more visibility to the sport. That is both for women and for men across the continent. And to, course, allow the green falcons and girls to continue to show their mettle and sharpen their skills.”

The NRLA Rugby League Development week concluded with a refereeing and coaching clinic.