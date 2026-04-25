2027: Onyejeocha Eyes House of Representatives Seat

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has signalled her intention to return to the National Assembly, declaring plans to contest for the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency seat in 2027.

She disclosed this in her hometown of Amuda Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, during a grand civic reception organised in her honour, where she received widespread commendations for her service at both legislative and executive levels.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented at the event by the APC National Welfare Secretary, Donatus Nwankpa, praised Onyejeocha for her performance in office, noting that her tenure brought stability to a ministry previously known for persistent unrest. He revealed that he was initially reluctant to accept her resignation due to the impact she made, but allowed her to step down to pursue service to her constituents.

According to the President, Onyejeocha’s leadership introduced calm, order and direction in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, earning her respect within government circles. He also assured party members of a transparent process ahead of future elections, stressing that all aspirants would emerge through credible primaries.

Speaking at the event, Onyejeocha expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve at the federal level, describing her ministerial role as a platform that enabled her to attract development to her constituency. She cited federal intervention in tackling erosion challenges in Isuikwuato as one of the outcomes of her legislative and executive engagements.

She acknowledged the role of traditional institutions and grassroots support in shaping her political journey, noting that her advocacy has consistently focused on strengthening local governance and investing in human capital development.

Onyejeocha also used the occasion to formally inform her supporters of her decision to re-enter the race for the House of Representatives, promising to unveil her campaign in due course.

The Abia State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, described her as a disciplined public servant, emphasising that her years in public office were devoid of controversy.

Organisers of the reception, including the Umunneochi Traditional Rulers’ Advisory Council, commended her contributions to community development, highlighting projects, empowerment initiatives and medical outreach programmes executed during her time in office.

The ceremony also featured the conferment of traditional titles in recognition of service and leadership, underscoring Onyejeocha’s standing within her community and beyond.