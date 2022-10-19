ExecuJet Aviation Becomes Gulfstream’s First Authorised Warranty Facility in Nigeria

W’Africa Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation yesterday announced a new authorised warranty facility agreement with ExecuJet Aviation Nigeria (EJAN) in Lagos, to provide warranty and maintenance service and spare parts for Gulfstream G450, Gulfstream G550, Gulfstream G650 and Gulfstream G650ER aircraft in West Africa.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to THISDAY.

The 275,000-square-foot/25,548-square-meter VIP aircraft terminal facility encompasses an international departure/arrival terminal, fixed based operator (FBO) and maintenance facility.

It is the largest in sub-Saharan Africa and includes a 50,000-sq-ft/4,645-sq-m hangar space that could accommodate up to four G550 jets simultaneously.

In preparation for service, the statement disclosed that EJAN technicians have completed FlightSafety International training programs specific to Gulfstream aircraft.

The President, Gulfstream Customer Support, Derek Zimmerman said: “As we have expanded our service network with new, modern facilities, we are also expanding our footprint of authorised warranty facilities as the Gulfstream fleet continues to grow around the world, including in West Africa.

“We are pleased to partner with ExecuJet Aviation Nigeria as our latest service provider to give our customers in the region a new option for their warranty and maintenance needs.”

EJAN, the largest facility of its kind in West Africa is adjacent to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and located in a free trade zone for parts and maintenance.

Gulfstream also announced yesterday at the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) that the Gulfstream G700 would embark on an extensive world tour, which would include a stop in Nigeria at EJAN.

“This G700 debut in Africa is a further demonstration of Gulfstream’s commitment to the region and will give customers a firsthand opportunity to experience the G700 and the most spacious cabin in the business aviation industry.

“Inspired by the belief that aviation could fuel business growth, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. invented the first purpose-built business aircraft, the Gulfstream I, which first flew in 1958.

“Today, more than 3,000 aircraft are in service around the world. Together with parent company General Dynamics, Gulfstream consistently invests in the future, dedicating resources to researching and developing innovative new aircraft, technologies and services. With a fleet that includes the super-midsize Gulfstream G280, the high-performing Gulfstream G650 and Gulfstream G650ER, and a next-generation family of aircraft including the all-new Gulfstream G400, the award-winning Gulfstream G500 and Gulfstream G600, the flagship Gulfstream G700 and the ultralong-range Gulfstream G800, Gulfstream offers an aircraft for every mission,” it added.