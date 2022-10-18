Folarin Felicitates Olubadan at 80

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, has congratulated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, on his 80th birthday.

The senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial district, in a statement he personally signed in Ibadan, described the octogenarian monarch as an embodiment of royalty, objectivity and astuteness, one full of wisdom, and a custodian of the very rich Ibadan traditional heritage.

According to him, “On behalf of my family and the good people of Oyo Central Senatorial District, I felicitate Your Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Mohood Olalekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, on the occasion of your glorious 80th birthday.

“Attaining the age of 80 is not an easy feat especially in this clime where life expectancy is something to worry about, but God in His infinite mercies has kept you to this day.

“Your reign as our King has been peaceful and prosperous for both indigenes and non-indigenes alike.

“As you celebrate, I am very sure your heart is filled with joy for what God has helped you achieve in the last eight decades and looking forward, I pray that all your dreams and wishes for Ibadanland and our people come true.”