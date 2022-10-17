Escape to the Greens 2 celebrates families and friends at Lakowe Lakes

Families, golf players, and fun seekers recently gathered at the Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, Ibeju Lekki. The 3-day event tagged “Escape to the Greens 2”, featured a host of activities including a golf championship, a live podcast recording, a fireside chat with industry leaders, a Terrakulture presentation of The Trials of Brother Jero, and other activities.



Escape to the Greens 2, the second edition of the annual event witnessed a turnout of over 400 people. Participants enjoyed the opportunity to tour the estate, have picnics, play games, network, and build relationships while having a memorable experience.



Families were able to experience the serene atmosphere of the estate while at the same time, golf enthusiasts gathered at the golf course to compete, bond, and create memories.



The event also attracted prominent personalities such as special Pro-Am players from Korea and other African countries, Banky W, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Chinwe Egwim, JJ Omojuwa, among others.



At the end of the golf tournament, Adedeji Oguntonade (55 – 07= 48), emerged first for 2022 Lakowe Lakes Classic Par3 Members. Ebruwiyor Omaruaye (58 – 09= 49) placed second while Wilson Egberipou (63-10 =53) took third position.



For the 2022 Lakowe Lakes Classic ETTG Team Play Championship, Kamalu Bako, Vitus Ezinwa, Paul Watton and Ebruwiyor Omaruaye = (121) clinched first place. Sunday Olapade, Peter Eben-Spiff, Fatumata Soukouna Coker and Baxter Scott = (124) took second position while E. Korblak, Kofi Sagoe, Babajide koku and Kanayo Esekody = (129) emerged third. In addition, for the 2022 Lakowe Lakes Classic Par3 Professionals, Olapade Sunday (47= -7) came first, while Olagbenro Femi (48= -6) secured the second position. Odoh Andrew Oche and Willy Gift (49= -5) took third place.



For the 2022 Lakowe Lakes Classic ETTG Professionals Championship, Olapade Sunday (213 =-3) emerged in first position. Epe Francis (216 = E) followed in second position and Bako Kamalu (218 = +2) placed third.