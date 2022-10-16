  • Monday, 17th October, 2022

Investment Expert Joshua Honored with a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

The university of Ecotes University, Benin specially conferred honorary degrees on some outstanding personalities and amongst them is one of Nigeria’s youngest tech and investment maestro Dominic Joshua for his accomplishments in the human development and elevation in financial capabilities.

According to a statement, Joshua who’s track records showed he was also qualified for more degrees such as Bsc health information management , Msc marketing communication , Msc banking and finance , Nim (Nigerian institute of management chattered).

The statement also noted that Joshua goes into record as the youngest entrepreneur to be honored with such huge educational degree in Africa.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.