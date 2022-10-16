Investment Expert Joshua Honored with a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration

The university of Ecotes University, Benin specially conferred honorary degrees on some outstanding personalities and amongst them is one of Nigeria’s youngest tech and investment maestro Dominic Joshua for his accomplishments in the human development and elevation in financial capabilities.

According to a statement, Joshua who’s track records showed he was also qualified for more degrees such as Bsc health information management , Msc marketing communication , Msc banking and finance , Nim (Nigerian institute of management chattered).

The statement also noted that Joshua goes into record as the youngest entrepreneur to be honored with such huge educational degree in Africa.