Businesses Urged to Harness Analytics to Boost Customers’ Experience

Omolabake Fasogbon..

Players in the financial and telecoms sectors have been charged on proper deployment of technological tools, like Analytics, to improve customers service and intelligence.

Experts who gathered at the recent SAS Global Leaders in Analytics Summit stressed that analytics had become indispensable for business survival.

The summit put together by Avante Consulting Solutions in partnership with SAS, had pundits from key economy sectors who joined in the panel session to explore and analyse the theme of the summit, “Role Analytics Play in Decisioning for Better Customers’ Experience.”

Chief Executive Officer, Avante Consulting Services, Mr. Patrick Bunmi Marinho argued that Nigerians and indeed businesses are coming to have more understanding on the importance of data in boosting revenue and serving customers better.

This also include how analytics and Omni-channel deployment can help organisations communicate effectively with different grade of customers and increase customers engagement.

He stated that the challenge however is with the deployment and implementation of available and new tech solutions.

He said, “There is a gap in deployment which required skilled and committed handler. Our organisation is here to fill this gap. It is possible that one buys or has all the best technology but poor implementation makes it as useless as not having any. We are here to bridge the local expertise, which is why we are SAS customers intelligence specialisation partner. We will continue to grow our expertise here in Nigeria because we believe Nigerians are smart enough to deliver, however, they need to be supported”.

On his part, Alliances and Channels Leader, Customer Intelligence, EMEA and AP, Luiz Felippe Leitao, reiterated the need for better understanding of customers’ idiosyncrasies so as to guide organisation in delivering services. But more importantly, Leitao tasked customers on transparency to enable smooth, precise feedback from organisations in terms of support and engagement.

He said, “Analytics helps in gathering data of consumers, which organisations can then use to programme their services to suit each customers’ needs. SAS brings omni channel and real-time decisioning, which is critical in getting maximum value from customers.”

Chief Data Officer of First Bank Nigeria and one of the panelists, Steve Asemota maintained that analytics had remained the lifeblood of today’s businesses, thus called for more engagement and assessment of the SAS offerings.

On her part, the CEO, Compass Consulting and Conference Partner, Mrs Tokunbo Chiedu stated that the summit helped to equip players within Nigeria’s corporate sector with global trends in terms of servicing and satisfying customers to boost their experiences.