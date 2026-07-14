Maracana Stadium to Host Nathaniel Idowu Summer Camp

The rejuvenated Maracana Sports Complex in Ajegunle, Lagos will host the maiden Nathaniel Idowu Summer Camp, organised by the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, from August 3 to 28, 2026.

According to the Foundation, the camp is a unique youth development initiative designed to inspire, educate, and empower children through sports and life-enriching experiences.

Open to boys and girls aged 10–16, the four-week programme will feature professional coaching in football, basketball, athletics, teamwork activities, fun games, leadership development, and character building.

All activities will take place in a safe, structured, and friendly environment under the supervision of experienced coaches and facilitators.

Speaking on the initiative, the Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to using sports as a tool for positive social change: “The Summer Camp is more than just a holiday programme. It is an opportunity to nurture young talents, build confidence, encourage healthy living, promote discipline, and create lasting friendships among children from diverse backgrounds.”

The Foundation also emphasized inclusion through its Let Her Play initiative, ensuring that girls are encouraged and provided equal opportunities to participate, compete, and develop their sporting abilities.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to keep their children engaged in meaningful and productive activities throughout the holiday period.

The Nathaniel Idowu Foundation remains committed to transforming lives through education, health, and sport, while continuing to invest in the development of the next generation of leaders and athletes.