  • Tuesday, 14th July, 2026

Maracana Stadium to Host Nathaniel Idowu Summer Camp

Featured | 4 seconds ago

The rejuvenated Maracana Sports Complex in Ajegunle, Lagos will host the  maiden Nathaniel Idowu Summer Camp, organised by the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, from August 3 to 28, 2026.

According to the Foundation, the camp is a unique youth development initiative designed to inspire, educate, and empower children through sports and life-enriching experiences.

Open to boys and girls aged 10–16, the four-week programme will feature professional coaching in football, basketball, athletics, teamwork activities, fun games, leadership development, and character building. 

All activities will take place in a safe, structured, and friendly environment under the supervision of experienced coaches and facilitators.

Speaking on the initiative, the Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to using sports as a tool for positive social change: “The Summer Camp is  more than just a holiday programme. It is an opportunity to nurture young talents, build confidence, encourage healthy living, promote discipline, and create lasting friendships among children from diverse backgrounds.”

The Foundation also emphasized inclusion through its Let Her Play initiative, ensuring that girls are encouraged and provided equal opportunities to participate, compete, and develop their sporting abilities.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to keep their children engaged in meaningful and productive activities throughout the holiday period.

The Nathaniel Idowu Foundation remains committed to transforming lives through education, health, and sport, while continuing to invest in the development of the next generation of leaders and athletes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.