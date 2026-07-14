World Cup 2026  Semifinals Live on SuperSport 

The FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its penultimate stage this week as four of international football’s biggest nations battle for two places in the final, with France, Spain, England and Argentina set for heavyweight semi-final clashes live on SuperSport.

It marks the first FIFA World Cup since 1990 in which all four semi-finalists are former world champions. France, Argentina, Spain and England also occupy the top four places in the FIFA World Rankings and were widely regarded as the tournament favourites before a ball was kicked, setting up one of the strongest final-four line-ups in World Cup history.

The action begins on Tuesday, 14 July at 8:00 pm as France face Spain in a blockbuster meeting between two of the tournament favourites.

The second semi-final follows on Wednesday, 15 July at 8:00 pm, when England meet defending champions Argentina in one of international football’s greatest rivalries.

England have eliminated DR Congo, Mexico and Norway, defeating the Norwegians 2-1 after extra time, while Argentina have overcome Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland, winning two of their three knockout matches after extra time to continue their title defence.

Every semi-final will be broadcast live on SS World Cup Central (DStv Ch. 202, GOtv Ch. 61) and SS World Cup Extra (DStv Ch. 203, GOtv Ch. 65), with dedicated Pidgin commentary available on SS WC Naija (DStv Ch. 204, GOtv Ch. 62).

SuperSport’s coverage also includes expert studio analysis, magazine programming and round-the-clock highlights throughout the tournament.

The race for the Golden Boot also heads into the semi-finals with Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi leading the standings on eight goals each. England duo Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have six goals apiece, while France forward Ousmane Dembélé has quietly contributed five goals and two assists, ensuring every remaining team still boasts match-winners capable of deciding the tournament.

As the race for football’s biggest prize enters its final week, only four teams remain. By Wednesday night, the FIFA World Cup 2026 finalists will be confirmed.