Osimhen Regrets Dropping out of School, Determined to Earn A University Degree

Nigeria and Galatasaray top striker, Victor Osimhen, has hinted that he’s still aiming to return to school and earn a university degree.

The former Napoli forward who dropped out of school in SS3 to pursue his football career spoke in an INSTABLOG9JA.TV post by Soccernet.ng, expressed regrets leaving school because in his words, education remains important to him despite the success he has achieved on the pitch.

“I’d love to go back to school and earn a degree because football only lasts 20–25 years. I already have investments, but I want to prove you can drop out, become successful, and still return to school to finish your education,” observed Osimhen who won the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup under Coach Emmanuel Amuneke in Chile.

Osimhen explained further that football careers do not last forever, and he wants to prepare himself for life after retirement while also inspiring young people to stay in school.

The 27-year-old former African Footballer of the Year 2023, admitted that leaving school was one of the biggest risks he ever took.

Growing up in the Olusosun area of Lagos, his family struggled financially. His sisters worked hard to pay his school fees, but the difficult situation at home pushed him to make a life-changing decision.

Osimhen eventually dropped out during Senior Secondary School Three (SSS 3) so he could focus fully on football. He hoped that becoming a professional player would allow him to support his family and improve their lives. It was a gamble that eventually paid off, but he insists it is not a path others should copy.

The striker stressed that his story was a rare “make or break” situation and should not encourage young people to abandon their education.

His message is consistent with what he has told young footballers in recent years.

During a visit to the Beyond Limits Football Academy, Osimhen encouraged academy players to take education seriously.

He reminded them that learning to read and write is just as important as developing their football talent because not every young player will become a professional footballer.

While thinking about life after football, Osimhen continues to shine on the field for Galatasaray.

After a hugely successful loan spell, the Turkish champions completed a permanent €75 million transfer from Napoli last year, making him the most expensive signing in Turkish football history.

He signed a contract that runs until June 30, 2029, and reportedly earns around €21 million per season.

Since arriving in Istanbul, Osimhen has become the leader of Galatasaray’s attack. He has helped the club win back-to-back Süper Lig titles, claimed the league’s Golden Boot award and produced memorable performances in Europe, including a Champions League hat-trick against Ajax.