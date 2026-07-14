Leveraging Doctrine for Enhanced Nigerian Navy Operations in Complex Security Environment

Nigeria’s increasingly complex maritime security environment demands more than modern platforms and advanced technology as it requires clear doctrine to guide how forces think, train, plan and operate. Recognising this, the Nigerian Navy recently convened its maiden Naval Doctrine Command Seminar in Lagos, bringing together military leaders and security experts to examine how doctrine can strengthen operational effectiveness, improve jointness and position the service to respond more effectively to evolving threats across Nigeria’s maritime domain. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

As Nigeria confronts increasingly sophisticated maritime threats, the Nigerian Navy (NN) is placing renewed emphasis on doctrine as a critical tool for improving operational effectiveness, strengthening inter-agency cooperation and preparing the service for future security challenges.

This commitment was underscored at the maiden Naval Doctrine Command (NAVDOC) Seminar held in Lagos, where senior military officers, defence experts and representatives of sister security agencies gathered to examine how modern doctrine can enhance naval operations in an increasingly complex security environment.

Leveraging Doctrine for Enhanced NN Operations

With the theme, “Leveraging Doctrine for Enhanced Nigerian Navy Operations in a Complex Maritime Security Environment,” the seminar focused on developing a shared framework for operational planning, leadership and joint military action.

Discussions highlighted the growing need for adaptive doctrines capable of responding to both traditional maritime threats and emerging technological developments.

The event also reinforced the importance of continuous professional military education and doctrine-driven leadership in strengthening Nigeria’s overall defence architecture.

Doctrine as the Bridge Between Strategy and Operations

Represented by the Chief of Safety and Standards, Rear Admiral Pakiribo Anabrabra, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, described doctrine as one of the fundamental pillars of military effectiveness.

According to him, doctrine provides the common framework through which armed forces think, train, plan and conduct operations, effectively translating national strategic objectives into practical military action.

He noted that Nigeria’s maritime environment has become increasingly multidimensional, with threats ranging from piracy, sea robbery and crude oil theft to pipeline vandalism, illegal bunkering, smuggling, trafficking and illegal fishing.

Beyond these traditional security concerns, he observed that technological developments including unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities and advanced surveillance technologies are reshaping naval warfare and demanding continuous doctrinal evolution.

While acknowledging the Nigerian Navy’s successes in reducing piracy and armed robbery within Nigeria’s maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea through improved capabilities, sustained operational presence and enhanced inter-agency cooperation, the CNS stressed that criminal networks continue to adapt.

He therefore emphasised the need for constant review and refinement of operational concepts and doctrinal foundations to maintain strategic advantage.

The CNS commended the seminar for bringing together experienced serving and retired senior officers to examine issues such as joint doctrine, adaptive responses to complex security environments and doctrine as a force multiplier.

He urged participants to actively contribute to discussions and ensure that the seminar’s recommendations translate into practical initiatives capable of strengthening doctrine development, professional military education and operational effectiveness.

Building an Adaptive Navy Through Updated Doctrine

In his welcome address, the Flag Officer Commanding NAVDOC, Rear Admiral Bobmanuel Effiong, described naval doctrine as the foundation upon which navies are organised, trained, equipped and deployed.

He said doctrine also provides the basis for assessing and improving personnel standards and operational capabilities.

According to him, the Nigerian Navy’s ongoing fleet renewal programme, the establishment of new commands and elite forces, as well as the dynamic security environment, have increased the need for more proactive doctrinal reviews.

Effiong noted that Nigeria’s maritime domain remains central to national security and economic prosperity but continues to face evolving threats, including piracy, asymmetric warfare and other transnational maritime crimes.

He stressed that securing the nation’s waters requires more than relying on historical traditions, arguing that modern naval operations must be guided by clear, codified and adaptable doctrines capable of addressing contemporary realities.

The seminar, he explained, was designed to refine operational thinking and ensure that Nigerian naval doctrine keeps pace with modern warfare.

Joint Doctrine and Interoperability

One of the major presentations examined the relevance of joint doctrine in addressing Nigeria’s contemporary security challenges.

The Director General of the Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre (JDWC), Defence Headquarters, Major General Aniedi Effiong Edet, explained that modern security threats have made integrated military operations indispensable.

Unlike earlier periods when military operations were largely conducted by individual services, today’s operating environment requires seamless coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force.

He described joint doctrine as the intellectual architecture that links operational experience with future military action, providing a unified framework for planning, command and execution.

According to him, Nigeria’s security environment presents overlapping threats including terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, separatist agitations, maritime piracy, oil theft, cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns.

He noted that these challenges increasingly cut across land, air, maritime, cyber and space domains, making service-specific approaches inadequate.

Although the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have accumulated extensive operational experience over the past two decades, Edet observed that doctrinal development has remained largely service-oriented, with limited strategic integration across multiple domains.

He argued that strengthening joint doctrine would improve decision-making, enhance interoperability and support a whole-of-government approach involving other security and regulatory agencies.

Learning From Experience and Global Best Practices

The presentation traced the evolution of doctrinal development within the Armed Forces of Nigeria from post-independence military structures to the establishment of specialised doctrine institutions across the services.

Edet who highlighted the roles played by the Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), the Nigerian Navy Doctrine Command and the Nigerian Air Force Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre in developing service doctrines, also identified gaps in harmonising these doctrines across the three services.

The establishment of the Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre in 2025, he noted, was a significant milestone aimed at coordinating doctrine development and strengthening interoperability across the Armed Forces.

Drawing lessons from countries such as Pakistan and the United Kingdom, he emphasised the importance of unified command structures, integrated intelligence sharing, indigenous doctrine development, common military education and stronger civil-military coordination.

He also stressed that understanding the human, political and cultural dimensions of conflict should complement kinetic military operations.

Looking Ahead

Participants agreed that doctrine remains a force multiplier capable of improving maritime domain awareness, optimising resource utilisation, strengthening command and control systems and integrating special operations across the Armed Forces.

The seminar also highlighted ongoing efforts by the Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre to review the Armed Forces of Nigeria Joint Defence Doctrine 2017, with a revised AFN Joint Defence Doctrine 2026 expected to address emerging operational realities.

Future initiatives include developing additional joint doctrines covering logistics, media operations, unmanned systems and non-combatant evacuation operations, establishing a simulation and wargaming centre, creating a Joint Doctrine Institute and expanding doctrinal education across military training institutions.

While acknowledging existing challenges such as inter-agency jurisdictional gaps, transnational limitations and the land-centric orientation of existing doctrine, participants identified stronger inter-agency collaboration, greater regional cooperation and deeper integration of Nigeria’s unique maritime operational experience into future doctrine as critical steps towards enhancing national maritime security.

Ultimately, the seminar reinforced the view that in an era of evolving threats and rapid technological change, doctrine will remain central to shaping a more agile, integrated and operationally effective Nigerian Navy capable of protecting the nation’s maritime interests.