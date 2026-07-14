A Man of Vision, A Heart of  Gold: A Tribute to Prince Obaigbena at 67

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren





On July 27, 2015, I put a telephone call through to Prince Nduka Obaigbena. Until then, I had never met him one-on-one.

Conventional wisdom suggested that he hardly picked calls from people he did not know. Yet, contrary to that widely held perception, he answered my call himself.

I introduced myself. His immediate response caught me pleasantly by surprise: “How is Leadership Newspaper?” That simple question suggested he had been following my career. I told him I had left the organisation a few months earlier and was then serving as General Editor of New Telegraph. I also told him that I was interested in joining THISDAY.

His response was characteristic of a man who sees possibilities beyond the obvious. Rather than offer me a position in the newspaper, he proposed something entirely different: Regional Editor (Africa) for ARISE News.

I politely declined, explaining that although my academic training was in Mass Communication, I had never worked in broadcast journalism. He tried to persuade me, expressing confidence that I could make the transition. Still, I hesitated and eventually turned down the offer.

He simply said, “I will get back to you.”

True to his word, he called me the very next day and asked me to get in touch with the Managing Director of THISDAY, Mr. Eniola Bello, regarding a position in the newspaper.

While I was still contemplating how to make that call, Mr. Bello called me first, asking that I send my curriculum vitae. I did. Before long, my appointment letter arrived by email.

That encounter revealed to me a side of Prince Nduka Obaigbena that many people may never see.

Here was a man whose schedule was undoubtedly crowded, yet he took time to listen to someone he barely knew. More importantly, he did not merely listen—he opened a door. He saw potential, created opportunity, and changed the course of a professional journey. That singular act remains one of the defining moments of my career.

It is experiences such as mine that explain why, beyond the headlines and public acclaim, Prince Obaigbena is widely regarded as a man with a large heart—a humanist in the truest sense and a philanthropist by every standard.

His generosity is often expressed quietly, without fanfare or expectation of applause. Over the years, he has invested in people, nurtured careers, encouraged talent, and given many professionals the platform to excel.

As Prince Obaigbena marks his 67th birthday on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, it is fitting to celebrate not only a visionary media entrepreneur and accomplished executive but also an institution builder whose influence has transformed journalism in Nigeria and across Africa.

As the Founder and Chairman of the THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, he has consistently challenged convention, raised professional standards, and built globally respected media brands that continue to shape public discourse.

Through THISDAY and ARISE News, he has projected African stories and perspectives onto the world stage with confidence, credibility, and excellence.

His tenure as President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria further demonstrated his unwavering commitment to press freedom, media development, and the advancement of journalism as a pillar of democratic society.

Yet, beyond the impressive résumé lies an even greater legacy: the countless lives he has touched. Leadership is not merely about building successful organisations; it is about building people. In that regard, Prince Obaigbena has distinguished himself as a mentor, a benefactor, and a leader who believes that success finds its highest expression when it creates opportunities for others.

At 67, his life remains a testament to vision, resilience, generosity, and purposeful leadership. His journey continues to inspire journalists, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and young Africans who dare to dream beyond limitations.

On this special occasion, I join family, friends, colleagues, and countless admirers in celebrating an extraordinary Nigerian whose legacy extends far beyond the media industry.

I pray that Almighty God grants him continued good health, greater wisdom, renewed strength, and many more years of impactful service to humanity.

Happy 67th Birthday, Prince Obaigbena. May your light continue to shine, your vision continue to inspire, and your good heart continue to touch lives for generations to come.