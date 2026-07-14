Blockbuster Showdown as European Champions Spain Battle Favourites France for Final Ticket

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between two-time champions France and 2010 winners Spain in Arlington, Texas, promises to be a blockbuster this night as both teams parade some of the most exciting players with firepower in European football.

France who were finalists from the last edition in Qatar four years ago, have maintained clean sheet right from the group stage to this Last 4 knockout round. Les Bleus claimed maximum nine points at the group stage before knocking out Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32. Kylian Mbappe and his teammates similarly turned back Paraguay 1-0 in the Last 16 before ending last African hope at the this edition, Morocco run via a dominant 2-0 win in the quarterfinal. This is a record third consecutive semifinal for the French men who won as hosts in 1998 and in Russia in 2018.

Having come this far, will Didier Deschamps allow Spain to ruin their best chance of reaching another final where they are hoping to avenge the defeat against Argentina in Doha four years ago?

Their talisman, Mbappe, was pulled out of the quarterfinal due to a suspected knock. There is however no panic from the Les Bleus camp about the Real Madrid goal scoring machine who is tied on same eight goals as Lionel Messi on top of the scorers’ sheet.

Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele has also registered five goals at this edition and is capable of adding a second attacking dimension beyond Mbappé, giving France multiple avenues to goal. Same with Michael Olise from his supporting role behind Mbappe.

The midfield trio of N’Golo Kanté, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Adrien Rabiot has provided a solid platform throughout, and Coach Didier Deschamps is unlikely to make wholesale changes after six consecutive wins.

William Saliba and Ibrahima Konaté have also formed a reliable centre-back partnership, and with Mike Maignan in goal, France have conceded just twice across the group stage to this semifinal.

Despite the fearsome nature of the French side, underrating the reigning European champions will be at the perils of the ambitious French team.

Yes, Barecelona’s teenager star – Lamine Yamal – is yet to truly light up the stage to the extent he did during the national team’s successful Euro 2024 campaign. But that is not enough to think the lad will be sleeping tonight.

While the other names are battling it out for the Golden Boot, Lamine Yamal has played six games at this World Cup and scored just one goal.

At times at the tournament he has made the wrong decision, opting to shoot when a pass would have been better, but that is not to say he is not contributing as his dribbling ability and pace helps to make space for players like Mikel Merino.

“You’ll have Lionel Messi making the wrong decisions at times,” Rooney added.

“Let’s remember he came into this tournament injured, so he is still finding his rhythm in the game.

“Where he is effective is when he takes the ball, he attracts players towards him, and he creates space for his team-mates.”

Like France, Spain have been brilliant in defence, with Belgium’s goal the first they have conceded at this World Cup. But that backline will be really put to test against a free-scoring Mbappe-led France.

It means Lamine Yamal and the rest of the Spain attack is also going to need to be at their best to alleviate the pressure on those at the back

“I think we have not seen the best from the attacking players in terms of fluidity and making the right decision,” ex-Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta said.

“What gives me confidence is Spain control the game and recover the ball quite quickly. You don’t see them at any point collapse and not knowing what to do.

“It is true that his (Lamine Yamal’s) game has not transferred into goals or assists, but he is very influential in Spain’s game.

“He wants to create the difference. He is always moving, so I think he has more to give to the team and now is the right time.”

To reach the semifinal, Spain opened their campaign with a laboured draw with Cape Verde before topping the group H on seven points. They then defeated Austria, Portugal and Belgium in the knockout with substitute Merino scoring the winning goal in consecutive matches to send La Roja into the last four.