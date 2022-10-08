 ‘Assurance’ Ship Renewed for Davido, Chioma

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Davido, and his baby mama, Chioma Rowland have continued to give life to speculations that the pair are back but the nature of their new relationship remains one to be figured out going by recent events around them. Though, they continued to celebrate each other’s birthdays, the lovebirds have been seen a couple of times together this year since their estranged romance in 2021. Davido and Chioma were captured together at Dubai Expo 2022.

The superstar artiste and the celebrity chef were also at a gathering in January where she was spotted hanging out with some of Davido’s family members. The duo had first reunited late last year to celebrate the second birthday of their son, Ifeanyi. Even though many of their followers had kissed their ship, goodbye, they continued to hint on rekindling their romance. The latest being just last week after Davido’s concert attended by Chioma who was spotting a 30BG gold neckpiece.

In a new video that made the rounds online, both were spotted partying, with Chioma all smiles and cozy together with Davido as they vibed to his song at the club. Hours after, both were together at a church service where Davido confessed to attending church for the first time in three years. Taking to Instagram to share a photo Chioma’s hand in church, Davido wrote; “First time in church in 3 years… God is good”

There’s also indication that both are now living together. Recall that Davido’s aid, Isreal DMW shared a photo of Chioma joining Davido at the dining table. In his caption, the quite obtrusive aide noted that it is unwise for anyone to meddle in the business of a man and woman. Isreal did not stop there. The DMW star took to his Instastory channel with photos of Chioma rocking nightwear inside Davido’s house.

The photos sparked reactions online with many believing that Chioma would soon birth another child for the Afrobeats superstar in the coming year. Davido and Chioma’s relationship took a nosedive in Feb 2021. After revealing in an interview that he called off his wedding plans with Chioma because of the coronavirus pandemic, it became clear all was not exactly well in the ‘Assurance’ ship.

The supposed breakup was spurred by loved-up photos of Davido and Instagram model Yafai on holiday in the Caribbean. This was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of the two that broke the internet in March 2021. Prior to that moment, there’s been the case of Davido having a fourth baby mama. Immediately, the rumour mills went into overdrive and different tales began to emerge. It then appeared months later there was actually a Davido’s fourth baby mama with a son.

However, amid the report of the fourth baby mama scandal, Davido and Chioma unfollowed each other on Instagram, giving room for their fans and followers to question the state of their relationship. The action of Davido and Chioma resulted in several speculations about what had gone wrong between them. Davido has never hidden his love for Chioma, his special one whose relationship with became public after she celebrated her 23rd birthday in 2018.

When asked about his lover Chioma, in comparison to the other first two baby mamas shortly before he proposed to her. Responding, ‘OBO’ said, “This one is special to me”. He formally proposed to Chioma at a dinner held at a restaurant in London in 2019 and welcomed their son Ifeanyi, the same year. The engagement came 10 days after the couple’s family had an introduction ceremony ‘in Chioma’s family home in Lagos.